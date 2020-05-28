Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL - part one

Sport
Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL - part oneBy Tyler Maher
Following on from last week's deep dive into the numbers surrounding VFL/AFL players recruited directly from Goulburn Valley League, let's look at each club's list of products.
Club members across the region reached out searching for their organisation's individual stars — and The News is happy to accommodate the requests.
With 18 clubs to peruse — as well as the All Australian list — we will split it up into more than one part.
The games and goals for current players are taken at the end of last season.
BENALLA
Caleb Marchbank — GWS (five games) and Carlton (41), 10 goals, 2014 to present.
Josh Mellington — Fremantle (six), five goals, 2011-13.
Harry Morrison — Hawthorn (32), five goals, 2016 to present.
Tom Rockliff — Brisbane (154), Port Adelaide (36), 96 goals, 2009 to present.
Matthew Shir — Adelaide (11), one goal, 2001-02.
Jarrod Waite — Carlton (184), North Melbourne (60), 377 goals, 2003-18.
ECHUCA
Paul Brown — Geelong (83), 66 goals, 1990-96.
David Cameron — Geelong (41), Brisbane (15), 97 goals, 1986-91.
Trevor Castles — Melbourne (one), 1983.
Daniel Connors — Richmond (29), 11 goals, 2007-12.
Graeme Landy — Geelong (54), Richmond (120), 69 goals, 1975-88.
Andy Preston — Geelong (58), Richmond (18), Footscray (two), 19 goals, 1977-86.
Michael Rolfe — Richmond (10), Footscray (two), five goals, 1983-86.
Andrew Thomson — Sydney (two), one goal, 1993.
Andrew Walker — Carlton (202), 139 goals, 2004-16.
Ollie Wines — Port Adelaide (141), 63 goals, 2013 to present.
EUROA
Jamie Elliott — Collingwood (106), 165 goals, 2012 to present.
Will Hayes — Western Bulldogs (nine), four goals, 2019 to present.
Rory Hilton — Brisbane (nine), Richmond (91), 52 goals, 1998-02.
Hayden Lamaro — Melbourne (two), 1998.
Andrew Mills — Richmond (14), five goals, 2000-02.