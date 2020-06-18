Fans on the agenda for Echuca Racing Club

Echuca Racing Club has begun planning to allow fans at the track.

Recent meetings for the club have taken place at an empty venue in line with COVID restrictions.

Now, as Victoria begins to unwind some of those restrictions, the club is putting plans in place to have crowds once again through the gates.

Club general manager Garry Armstrong said there would be a series of steps undertaken.

“It's going to be a long process,” Armstrong said.

“The first step is going to be allowing owners back onto the course. They will need to be kept separate from participants, which will involve fencing areas off and creating separate entrances.”

Owners will be allowed to return to tracks from Monday.

“The strict protocols around social distancing how many people can be in a room to begin with before it works back to the square-metre rules will also require some work.

“Every club in the state is going to be required to produce a return to racing plan which will be ticked off by the industry to make sure our plans do fit within the regulations. It's the same things you have seen around town with signage, hygiene stations, periodic cleans and the like.

“There are also steps that need to be made around catering, table service only and not putting out knives and forks. It's going to be a very different experience to what people have had with us in the past.”

While the regulations are strict, Armstrong said the club was ready.

“We're excited, but we're also really aware of our role in this,” he said.

“If we want to see crowds back at the club and give people the opportunity to enjoy racing again we need to meet these guidelines.

“We are being really thorough, the last thing we would want is to have people back here and then cause something to happen.”

Armstrong has predicted two meetings the club is scheduled to hold next month could have crowds.

“It won't be long,” he said.

“It's just about bringing it all together. Normally our winter meetings wouldn't be huge, but with them both on weekends, if the protocol is right we may be able to welcome people back then.”