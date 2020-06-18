Sport

Sport to return to NSW on July 1

By Andrew Johnston

Back soon? NSW restrictions are easing quicker than Victoria's, leaving Moama and the Murray Football League in a frustrating position.

1 of 1

It is game on north of the border.

The NSW Government has announced all sport will be able to return from July 1 in the state.

However the question of crowds still remains unclear, as does how sides in Victorian-based competitions will be affected by different rules for different states.

While junior sport was to be allowed from that date, it was recently announced the rules would expand to allow all sport to return.

Players will have to adhere to strict health protocols, while food and beverage stands will be allowed to operate so long as there are no more than 50 people inside a single venue at a time.

Acting Sport Minister Geoff Lee said there would likely be some crowd at games, however, the Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that for now crowds would not be able to gather in stands yet.

“(This) announcement is about a staged reopening of the sports economy in a way that minimises the risk to the public,” he said.

“This makes a level playing field for sports stadiums, in line with clubs and pubs reopening to patrons.”

Clubs will also be able to train together as normal on July 1.

Moama Football Netball Club president Matt Lake said it was a positive start.

“It's definitely a step in the right direction,” Lake said.

“We will have discussions with the (Murray Football) league about what we can do, but it will hopefully open things up for training, more than the current groups of training.

“We will be guided by the MFNL, but hopefully this can get the ball rolling for us all.”

It leaves confusion for Murray Football Netball League, which has five of its 14 clubs based in NSW.

League general manager Dale Norman said regulations were frustrating.

“Having different rules on each side of the border is hampering progress,” Norman said.

“It's frustrating to have one state who seems to be moving a lot faster than the other, it definitely makes things difficult.”

Latest articles

News

Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community. For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Christmas joy already for small towns

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations. Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns. According to the...

James Bennett
News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue. In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maddie Garrick re-signs with Melbourne Boomers

Although it’s still the off-season Shepparton’s Maddie Garrick continues to score buckets off the court. The talented guard will don the purple and gold for a sixth season after re-signing with WNBL outfit the Melbourne Boomers. Garrick, who...

Shepparton News
Sport

Brett Deledio hints at future Kyabram performance

Retired AFL star Brett Deledio has hinted he would like to pull on the colours of his beloved Kyabram one more time. Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN, the 33-year-old said Bombers forward Kayne Pettifer, who was a former Richmond teammate...

Shepparton News