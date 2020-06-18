Sport to return to NSW on July 1

It is game on north of the border.

The NSW Government has announced all sport will be able to return from July 1 in the state.

However the question of crowds still remains unclear, as does how sides in Victorian-based competitions will be affected by different rules for different states.

While junior sport was to be allowed from that date, it was recently announced the rules would expand to allow all sport to return.

Players will have to adhere to strict health protocols, while food and beverage stands will be allowed to operate so long as there are no more than 50 people inside a single venue at a time.

Acting Sport Minister Geoff Lee said there would likely be some crowd at games, however, the Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that for now crowds would not be able to gather in stands yet.

“(This) announcement is about a staged reopening of the sports economy in a way that minimises the risk to the public,” he said.

“This makes a level playing field for sports stadiums, in line with clubs and pubs reopening to patrons.”

Clubs will also be able to train together as normal on July 1.

Moama Football Netball Club president Matt Lake said it was a positive start.

“It's definitely a step in the right direction,” Lake said.

“We will have discussions with the (Murray Football) league about what we can do, but it will hopefully open things up for training, more than the current groups of training.

“We will be guided by the MFNL, but hopefully this can get the ball rolling for us all.”

It leaves confusion for Murray Football Netball League, which has five of its 14 clubs based in NSW.

League general manager Dale Norman said regulations were frustrating.

“Having different rules on each side of the border is hampering progress,” Norman said.

“It's frustrating to have one state who seems to be moving a lot faster than the other, it definitely makes things difficult.”