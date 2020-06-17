Sport

David Hayes makes Hong Kong move

By Alex Mitchell

Family business: David Hayes with sons Ben and Will.

David Hayes’ transition back to Hong Kong racing has officially started with the champion trainer now in isolation in the Asian jurisdiction.

With horses arriving from Lindsay Park on July 15 ahead of September's new racing season, Hayes has begun his compulsory two weeks isolation before he can begin preparations.

On RSN's Racing Pulse, Hayes said he was keeping busy with a serious exercise routine to pass the time.

"I’m in total isolation, the (Hong Kong) Jockey Club has put me up at their country club, and I’ve got a little flat looking over the equestrian centre with a running machine in it, so it’s keeping me a little bit sane,” Hayes said.

"I’m doing 20 km a day, it’s pretty sweaty and pretty hot, I’m enjoying it.”

Hayes has been assembling a talented crew of thoroughbreds to spearhead his campaign — saying hitting the competitive racing environment required a stacked stable.

"There’s no point being at the party and not having a dance,” he said.

"The jockey club was lucky enough to give me good warning with my licence, so I’ve had six months to prepare and just quietly assemble a very nice team.”

While he is leaving Euroa's Lindsay Park, Hayes said he was leaving the stable in his family's capable hands and giving "the next generation" a chance to show what it could do.

"(Co-trainer) Tom (Dabernig) got invited into the partnership, he deserved to be a co-trainer with me for years, but I just didn’t want him coming in when we were having the quiet run,” he said.

"When I could see the tide was turning Tom came in, he’s just been a fantastic co-trainer and partner, he’ll be the senior trainer in the partnership.

"(Son and co-trainer) Ben's really coming along nicely, he really understands racing and work ethic.

"(Son) JD is extremely keen and doing well, and (son and Western Bulldogs footballer) Will’s hopefully unavailable for selection for a few years, but there’s no doubt his path will be racing.

"And the great thing is, one day (daughter) Sophie will come back in the fold as well, She’s been working with Godolphin getting real experience over with one of the great stables.”

