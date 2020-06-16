Sport

Murray River Junior Masters returns after three-year hiatus

By Aydin Payne

Putt for glory: Some of Victoria's most talented junior golfers will tackle the Murray River Junior Masters next month.

The future stars of Australian golf will descend on the Murray River next month for the Murray River Junior Masters.

The tournament returns for the first time since 2017 and this time around Yarrawonga-Mulwala has been added in what will be a new challenge for competitors.

Tocumwal, Cobram-Barooga and Yarrawonga-Mulwala golf clubs will play host to the three-day event, which will run from July 1-3.

Junior boys and girls aged 18 years or younger will contest 54 holes of golf to be crowned the overall champion or winner of their respective age groups.

Golf Australia events officer Dylan Grandell said he was looking forward to seeing competitive golf return to the Murray River as the sport returns from coronavirus lockdown.

“It is the first time the event will be held since 2017 and this year Yarrawonga has been included which is exciting,” Grandell said.

“Everyone is looking forward to the revamp and having the junior masters back on the Murray River.”

Although the current public health crisis is still ongoing, Grandell said it would be unlikely the event would be cancelled.

“I'd be very surprised if it doesn't go ahead,” he said.

“With restrictions starting to ease, I expect to see more players put their hand up to play.

“Fingers crossed we can get it under way.”

With the event just weeks away, a string of district stars have already put their name down to play.

Shepparton's promising teenager Bailey Goodall will tackle the event, as he looks to add to his success at last year's Junior Victorian Open.

Yarrawonga's Baxter Droop is another talent that has registered his interest online.

And Melbourne youngster Janeath Wong — who plays off +4.8 — leads the list of visitors looking to claim glory.

“I'm looking forward to what should be a terrific three days of golf,” Grandell said.

“It's a chance to showcase some of the best courses on the Murray River.

“Each course is unique in its own way and it's great that they will welcome some of the most exciting junior talent.”

● Entries for the Murray River Junior Masters close on June 22.

