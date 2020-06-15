Brett Deledio hints at future Kyabram performance

Retired AFL star Brett Deledio has hinted he would like to pull on the colours of his beloved Kyabram one more time.

Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN, the 33-year-old said Bombers forward Kayne Pettifer, who was a former Richmond teammate, was acting as the lead recruiter.

“I’ve had the ‘P-Train’ mention it a couple of times about getting up there, but I’ll wait and see,” Deledio said, when speaking to Garry Lyon.

“It certainly does excite me to get up there and play a game back on the old turf and see your picture up on the wall (Garry) — that would just top the day off.

“If it does come about, I would be rapt.

“But we’ve got to get footy up and going first, I suppose.”

Deledio, who retired from the top level last year, had committed to playing with Box Hill in the VFL this year.

But with the state league’s immediate future up in the air, Deledio said he was yet to decide whether he would pull on the boots again.

“If I’m being honest, it’s probably unlikely,” he said.

“I’ve said I’ll keep my hand up to do some coaching stuff and help out where I can, but playing might be another one I have to reassess.

“I’m not sure after the big lay-off if I’ve done enough.

“I’m still interested in the coaching side of things, but after being retired from the playing side it looks unlikely. Unless it was with my brother down on the coast it would be highly unlikely.”

The Kyabram product was one of hundreds to lose their AFL role due to financial cutbacks, being stood down by Hawthorn.

“I heard whispers that the cap was going to be reduced and looked forward that this is what was coming,” he said.

“I thought I was relatively prepared for being stood down and losing my job.

“The hardest thing was coming off footy and being willing to give coaching a crack.

“And then having it taken away from you, you have to look towards plan B and I’m still working that out.

“It has been an interesting couple of months.

“I’ve been lucky enough to join my good mate Andrew Raines’ one-on-one training platform and I guess it’s kept me relevant in terms of coaching, I guess.

“I’ve been working with kids ages five and six and I’ve also got a 19-20-year-old (in the program).

“It has been good fun. I’ve been looking forward to each session.”

More sport news

Kyabram District League cancelled

Player payments just one brick in the wall

Sportstar awards postponed