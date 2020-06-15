Sport

Jump online for NetSetGO

By Shepparton News

Virtual: Netball Australia's NetSetGO program is heading online.

The Goulburn Valley’s next generation of netball stars could soon be discovered thanks to Netball Australia’s Suncorp NetSetGO Playground program.

Registered participants will be able to access 30-minute on-demand sessions set out by the program’s coaches, alongside special guests including Australian netballers Jo Weston and Kate Moloney.

The platform will not replace physical clinics, but it has been developed to keep participants engaged during COVID-19 lockdown.

It will also serve as a long-term solution for the program, giving participants the chance to complete the weekly session on demand, whenever and wherever they like, initially being offered for existing participants.

Netball Australia executive general manager of sport Melonie Lowe said the online innovation had been in the works for several months.

“Developing Suncorp NetSetGO in to an online product is something we have been planning as a business for some time; however, the COVID-19 situation fast-tracked that process, so we were able to ensure that we are delivering the program to our registered participants this year,” she said.

“Suncorp NetSetGO Playground is one part of Netball Australia’s overarching digital strategy aimed at engaging Australians of all ages with netball. While there’s plenty more digital activity to roll out in the coming months, we’re excited to see this element being delivered to kids and parents in lounge rooms and backyards right around Australia from today.”

For more information, visit netball.com.au/suncorp-netsetgo-playground

