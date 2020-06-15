Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

The second round of the club championships was played at Merrigum on Saturday and one player in particular made a move on the title.

James Campbell had a sensational round of 75-9-66 to win A-grade and put quite some distance between himself and other would-be contenders after two rounds.

After starting the day two shots in arrears of the leader James opened up a seven-shot lead over his closest rival and, while things can change quickly when only the best three of four rounds count towards a player's final score, Jimmy is as well-placed as he probably would have hoped for.

COVID-19 may have done him a favour by taking away distractions such as attending the local football and allowed him to concentrate on his golf.

Greg Hall was the B-grade winner with a round of 93-19-74 and has put himself in contention to take the B-grade championship.

He did not have it all his own way though as he had to survive a countback with Gary Eden who scored 110-36-74.

For all his hard work Gary had to settle for a ball in the ball competition.

Other ball winners were Clint Prygoda who had a good round of 70 and John Fuller and Andrew Wood both with 75 on a countback from Cory Berghofer.

Nearest the pin winners were Bill Johnson on the sixth, Ash Sanders on the ninth and 14th and John Fuller on the jackpot 12th.

James Campbell won the chook shed challenge with 10 points which came as no surprise after his great round.

The ladies championships are also under way and Tash Doherty confirmed her place as the one to beat after a round of 90-15-75.

She has an almost unassailable lead and if there was such a thing as a dead cert then Tash is it.

The club championships continue this Saturday with a stroke round.

With the upcoming school holidays the Tiger Cup play-off for the 2019-20 season has been postponed for a month to allow all winners to compete.

Stay tuned for an exact date.