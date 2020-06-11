Sport

Team of the millennium - Kyabram District League football

By Tyler Maher

On the move: Jeff Turpin.

1 of 8

Lift it high: Mark Patten.

2 of 8

In front: Gavin Exell.

3 of 8

Catch me if you can: Mick Shiels.

4 of 8

In the mix: Jarrod Mason.

5 of 8

Standing tall: Paul Arandt.

6 of 8

Go long: Troy Snelson.

7 of 8

Strong grab: Daniel Godsmark.

8 of 8

What is the best side you could put together on paper from your local league since the turn of the millennium?

Should you pack it with stars of yesteryear, new kids on the block or aim for longevity to ensure a true representation of the league?

Well, now you have the chance to do just that.

Starting with the Kyabram District League football ‘Team of the Millennium’, The News will scratch together a starting line-up of what we believe to be the best of the best to play in at least three seasons since 2000.

Of course it has to be in an actual team line-up — you will not see us packing a squad full of midfielders or goal shooters and calling it a day.

We want your feedback as well, so tell us where we've missed the mark and let us know who you think should be included in the remaining teams — that is, football and netball for the Goulburn Valley League, Murray league, Picola District Football Netball League and KDL.

TEAM OF THE MILLENNIUM

Kyabram District League — Football

B: Jeff Turpin, Daniel Freeman, Brad Lowe

HB: Daniel Godsmark, Matt Pell, Darryl Harrison

C: Troy Snelson, Brenton Gray (vc), Kaine Herbert

HF: Mick Shiels, Anthony Haysom, Tavis Perry

F: Perry Meka, Gavin Exell, Sam La Porta

Foll: Paul Arandt, Tyson Sidebottom (c), Kasey Duncan

Inter from: Jarrod Mason, Bo Harrison, Corey Carver, Paul Burnett, Paddy Rattray, James Bodycoat

Coach: Mark Patten

Latest articles

News

Living with dignity and difference

Shepparton’s Kaz Gurney has lived many lives — husband and father, scientist, farmer, park ranger, milk bar owner, lawyer. But her most fulfilling, and perhaps her most courageous role, has been her life as a woman. John Lewis talked to the...

John Lewis
News

SAM drawing wall returns to life with local colour

Using the water and fruit of Shepparton to colour the foyer at Riverlinks Eastbank is a fitting way to announce the return of art and life to the heart of the city. Castlemaine-based artist Jahnne Pasco-White is busy painting the 38th Drawing Wall...

John Lewis
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Rennie welcomes two former AFL players for the upcoming season

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season in a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Murray League remains committed to 2020 season

MURRAY League officials remain committed to getting the 2020 season underway, although no start date is being targeted.

Brayden May
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

“It’s a long time coming, and I’ve dreamed about this day for a while. It’s finally good to get the reward for the hard work.“

Tyler Maher