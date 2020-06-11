Sport
Team of the millennium - Kyabram District League footballBy Tyler Maher
What is the best side you could put together on paper from your local league since the turn of the millennium?
Should you pack it with stars of yesteryear, new kids on the block or aim for longevity to ensure a true representation of the league?
Well, now you have the chance to do just that.
Starting with the Kyabram District League football ‘Team of the Millennium’, The News will scratch together a starting line-up of what we believe to be the best of the best to play in at least three seasons since 2000.
Of course it has to be in an actual team line-up — you will not see us packing a squad full of midfielders or goal shooters and calling it a day.
We want your feedback as well, so tell us where we've missed the mark and let us know who you think should be included in the remaining teams — that is, football and netball for the Goulburn Valley League, Murray league, Picola District Football Netball League and KDL.
TEAM OF THE MILLENNIUM
Kyabram District League — Football
B: Jeff Turpin, Daniel Freeman, Brad Lowe
HB: Daniel Godsmark, Matt Pell, Darryl Harrison
C: Troy Snelson, Brenton Gray (vc), Kaine Herbert
HF: Mick Shiels, Anthony Haysom, Tavis Perry
F: Perry Meka, Gavin Exell, Sam La Porta
Foll: Paul Arandt, Tyson Sidebottom (c), Kasey Duncan
Inter from: Jarrod Mason, Bo Harrison, Corey Carver, Paul Burnett, Paddy Rattray, James Bodycoat
Coach: Mark Patten