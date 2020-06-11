Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton's Garry Jacobson.

The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night's final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series championship.

Round 10 of the championship pitted the virtual grid of drivers at Australia's Oran Park and Bathurst.

Jacobson crossed the line in 10th at Oran Park and followed that performance with a sizzling sixth in qualifying at the famous Mount Panorama circuit, before fading to 14th in the race.

However, there was more success for Jacobson's wildcard entry teammate, Harley Haber, who claimed the chequered flag at Bathurst.

It was a strong finish to the inaugural E-Series championship for Jacobson, who highlighted his sublime efforts in qualifying.

“We were able to capitalise on finishing with a best performance ever from a qualifying perspective,” Jacobson said.

“I qualified eighth at Oran Park and sixth at Bathurst, [I] even got in front of Scott McLaughlin which was a pleasant surprise with all the hours of preparation.”

In the past 10 weeks, Jacobson has enjoyed plenty of ups and downs behind the computer screen.

Earlier in the season, the 28-year-old claimed multiple top-five race finishes and even landed on the podium in round seven.

But a fortnight ago, a power surge derailed his strong form and fried his driving simulator, which left the speed demon unable to contest round eight's races.

Jacobson thanked Matt Stone Racing and its partners for the chance to race in the inaugural Supercars All Stars E-Series Championship.

“To the MSR program, all the way from the engineer department, to the corporate department, thank you so much for your help,” he said.

“We have integrated many more of our sponsors now being up the front of the field getting podiums.

“What a way to really represent the team.

“I think it was an awesome journey.”

With the Supercars All Stars E-Series Championship coming to an end, Jacobson now has a few weeks to prepare for a return to real-life racing.

The Supercars Championship restarts at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28, which will be the first round since COVID-19 postponed the season.

“Now it’s time to get into the real car,” Jacobson said.

“On to Sydney now; let’s see what I’ve learnt, maybe we might even be further up the field.

“I am optimistic and I am excited about the future.”