Supercars E-Series | round seven wrap

Garry Jacobson is edging closer and closer towards a Supercars E-Series race win — not to mention the championship's top five — after a stellar night virtually in the United States.

In a trio of races at iconic American tracks, Shepparton's 28-year-old struggled first-up, but dominated the next two races, finishing fourth and third to pick up another position in the rankings.

Jacobson is now seventh in the championship with three of the series’ 10 rounds left to race.

Thrilled with his progress, Jacobson hinted there was yet more to come from him.

“I was pinching myself a couple of times in races 22 and 23 at Daytona, fighting hard with some pretty big names for podium finishes,” Jacobson said.

“The progress we have made is quite exciting. The job isn't done yet though, so time to keep practicing.

“You never know what could happen next week.”

Jacobson saved his best until last, picking up a podium finish with third in race three, a 16-lap belter at Daytona.

Starting fourth on the grid, he immediately found himself in a battle pack with Chaz Mostert, David Reynolds and Shane Van Gisbergen, all Bathurst 1000 winners — and Jacobson was not out of place.

Fourth after the first of two scheduled pit stops, Jacobson snuck past Reynolds on lap eight with a tidy dive up the inside, and got past Mostert in the pits for second.

But while he extended out to a two-second lead throughout the final stint of the race, Mostert charged home and took second on the final lap, Jacobson left to fend off reigning Supercars series champion Scott McLaughlin to claim his rightful position on the podium.

Earlier in the night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for race one, Jacobson tried his hand at oval moto racing, but after qualifying 15th spent much of the race well down the running order, before picking up six positions on the final lap to finish 14th.

But the progress began in race two, where after qualifying 12th, he made immediate progress by jumping to ninth on the first lap.

Avoiding carnage throughout let him climb his way up the field as rivals dropped like flies, finding fourth position after pit stops, but unable to pass Mostert for third late in the race.

The series heads to two legendary Formula One tracks next week — Imola and Interlagos.