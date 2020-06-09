2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year's AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown.

New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater Shepparton's economy as host of last year's V/Line Cup Carnival.

The four-day carnival — for under-15 footballers — welcomed more than 550 talented regional teenagers and their families from across Victoria to the Goulburn Valley in the last week of September.

It was also the region's inaugural year of hosting the event.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor Seema Abdullah was delighted with the boost the V/Line Cup provided to the community.

“Greater Shepparton prides itself on being the sporting and events capital of regional Australia and securing events such as the V/Line Cup continues our region’s tradition of hosting high profile AFL events,” Abdullah said.

“The 2019 V/Line cup provided a huge boost for our local businesses during the September school holidays.

“Cafes, restaurants, retail shops and attractions enjoyed catering to the large influx of visitors to our town for the four-day competition.

“Council is continuing to maintain our world class facilities as we look forward to hosting this event and more in the future when everyone is ready to rebound from COVID-19.”

Last year's figures now lift the combined impact to economies since the V/Line Cup shifted to regional Victoria five years ago to $11.3 million.

AFL Victoria head of community football Stephen O’Donohue said he hoped to build on the significant result of last year's economic figures.

“To be able to generate over $2 million for the local economy in the City of Greater Shepparton’s inaugural year hosting the V/Line Cup is a significant result, and one that we will hope to build on in the future,” O'Donohue said.

“AFL Victoria sincerely thanks the Greater Shepparton City Council for its support in making the event possible, along with V/Line for their incredible longstanding commitment that has helped deliver the carnival for the past 16 years.”