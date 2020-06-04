Best to return to hot seat of Super2 series

After months away from the steering wheel, Benalla’s Zak Best will soon return to the hot seat after it was announced the Super2 series would resume next month.

And the first round of the restart will be one close to Best’s heart, with the teenager taking to his hometown track of Winton Motor Raceway.

Best started his first season in Super2 series in March, racing in Adelaide before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the rest of the season.

The second-tier competition will return as the undercard to the Supercars when they hit Winton.

Best will then wait another two months before his next race, with round three scheduled for mid-September at The Bend in South Australia, before monthly rides in October and December.

Best will still taste the action of Bathurst later this year, that meet scheduled for October before the final round at Sandown.

“I had a break from training and was keeping busy working,” Best said.

“It’s now time to start to prepare for the return to motorsport.”

Chief operating officer Shane Howard said Supercars had continued to work with government stakeholders, commercial partners and DS2 teams on a plan to allow the primary support category to return to racing safely.

“The Dunlop Super2 Series is a very important member of the Supercars family and has been for 20 years,” Howard said.

Following the opening round in Adelaide, Brodie Kostecki of Eggleston Motorsport leads the current points tally, while Sydney’s Jayden Ojeda leads the rookie standings.

Best will be hoping to unseat Ojeda in the rookie category when racing resumes, with all eyes firmly on the Rookie of Year title.

Best was also advised he would debut as a Dunlop Super2 wildcard in the final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series next week.

The tracks for the final round will be Oran Park and Mount Panorama at Bathurst and will be broadcast on Fox Sport and Kayo and streamed online on Wednesday, starting at 6 pm.