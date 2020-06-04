Sport

Best to return to hot seat of Super2 series

By Shepparton News

Back on track: Zak Best in action at the Adelaide 500 in March.

1 of 1

After months away from the steering wheel, Benalla’s Zak Best will soon return to the hot seat after it was announced the Super2 series would resume next month.

And the first round of the restart will be one close to Best’s heart, with the teenager taking to his hometown track of Winton Motor Raceway.

Best started his first season in Super2 series in March, racing in Adelaide before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the rest of the season.

The second-tier competition will return as the undercard to the Supercars when they hit Winton.

Best will then wait another two months before his next race, with round three scheduled for mid-September at The Bend in South Australia, before monthly rides in October and December.

Best will still taste the action of Bathurst later this year, that meet scheduled for October before the final round at Sandown.

“I had a break from training and was keeping busy working,” Best said.

“It’s now time to start to prepare for the return to motorsport.”

Chief operating officer Shane Howard said Supercars had continued to work with government stakeholders, commercial partners and DS2 teams on a plan to allow the primary support category to return to racing safely.

“The Dunlop Super2 Series is a very important member of the Supercars family and has been for 20 years,” Howard said.

Following the opening round in Adelaide, Brodie Kostecki of Eggleston Motorsport leads the current points tally, while Sydney’s Jayden Ojeda leads the rookie standings.

Best will be hoping to unseat Ojeda in the rookie category when racing resumes, with all eyes firmly on the Rookie of Year title.

Best was also advised he would debut as a Dunlop Super2 wildcard in the final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series next week.

The tracks for the final round will be Oran Park and Mount Panorama at Bathurst and will be broadcast on Fox Sport and Kayo and streamed online on Wednesday, starting at 6 pm.

Latest articles

Sport

Harley Side continues on upwards trajectory

FORMER Echuca motorcycle rider Harley Side is improving every time he hits the track on his Yamaha R6. In 2019, he won the Hartwell Novice Club Championship and was named a rising star of the Victorian Road Race Championships. But the coronavirus...

Brayden May
Sport

From home to the track: Garry Armstrong’s COVID-19 racing experience

“Because I live in Moama, the protocols RV has in place was that if you travelled from interstate then you had that 14-day quarantine period before you could walk on any Victorian racetrack,” Armstrong told radio station RSN

Brayden May
Sport

Football Victoria seeks permission to start soccer competition this month

MOAMA Echuca Border Raiders may be back on the soccer field within three weeks if a request from the sport’s governing body is successful. Football Victoria has written to the state government asking for permission to begin competitive training and...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Tat Chat - Has lawn bowls gone to the dogs?

Has lawn bowls “Gone to the Dogs”? What is the future of bowls for small country towns? Have the numbers participating in lawn bowls deteriorated to such an extent that the future of many clubs are shrinking to such a level that their long-term...

Shepparton News
Sport

Sporting clubs asks council for financial support

Sporting clubs and leagues have banded together to ask Greater Shepparton City Council for financial assistance as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with community clubs. At Tuesday night’s special council meeting for submissions ahead of the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Giant hole in sporting calendar about to be filled

 While many sporting clubs and competitions are weighing up whether a return to action in the coming weeks and months will be worth it, one district organisation is ready to charge back out there as fast as its hamstrings will allow it. The...

Tyler Maher