Shepparton Park christens new carpet

Shepparton Park has completed refurbishment works on its carpet green.

Club greenkeeper Rob Thorne and greens director Murray Phillips were among the first bowlers to christen the new surface on Friday, before other members joined in to assess any differences in line or speed.

From all reports the green was running smoothly at about 14.5 to 15 seconds, and with more restrictions easing this week up to 20 members can have a roll on it at once.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was in attendance on Friday to capture the first bowls on the fresh carpet.

● Sporting Australia grants have been distributed to some of the next generation of lawn bowlers in the Goulburn Valley recently.

Olivia Cartwright, Ben Fletcher and Hayley Hancock were all recipients of Local Sporting Champions grants.

The program provides financial assistance — of between $500-$750 — for coaches, officials of competitors aged 12-18 who are taking part in state, national or international championships.

● Tallygaroopna has announced its first recruit ahead of its Goulburn Valley Bowls Division top tier debut next season.

Bailey Leask has joined the recently promoted outfit from East Shepparton.

● The final division one weekend pennant GVBD player rankings were released recently on the organisation's Facebook page.

Clubmates voted for who they thought was the best player in their team, with GVBD publicity officer Daniel Nichols compiling the lists.

Stanhope had Shane Walsh on top from John Patterson and Tim Hancock.

Brad Robinson slotted into fourth spot as Geoff Mulcahy, Rob Ponton, Jamie Stokes, Jenny Crilly, Dave Millard and Barry Fletcher rounded out the top 10.

Shepparton Park's number one bowler according to his teammates is Josh Warren, pipping coach Paul Nichols for top spot.

Paul Warren filled out the podium from Dave Hardie, Jim Oliver, Denis Smyth, Ross Higgins, Brian Hall, Jeff Boyle and Peter Brodie.

At Shepparton Golf David Daws claimed top position, with Brad Orr and Col Power the other stars in the top three.

John Stokes and Neville Manton occupied the remaining spots in the top five, with Kris Ferguson, Leigh Clark, John Gribble, John Hallam and John Dagger also among the list.