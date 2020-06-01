Sport

Shepparton Park christens new carpet

By Shepparton News

Ready to roll: Shepparton Park greenkeeper Rob Thorne and greens director Murray Phillips are pleased with the updated surface.

1 of 14

On the move: Bailey Leask.

2 of 14

Olivia Cartwright

3 of 14

Ben Fletcher

4 of 14

Hayley Hancock

5 of 14

Open sesame: Murray Phillips sends one of the first bowls down on the refurbished surface.

6 of 14

Testing it out: Rob Thorne.

7 of 14

In action: Paul Becroft.

8 of 14

Ready: Graeme Sinclair.

9 of 14

First crack: Graeme Sinclair steps onto the mat, while Ray Phillips prepares his next bowl.

10 of 14

Having a roll: Paul Becroft.

11 of 14

12 of 14

Fresh: Shepparton Park's new carpet is looking good.

13 of 14

Fresh laid plans: Shepparton Park's refurbishment of its carpet green has been completed, with the facility looking in great nick. The new surface was christened last week and Rodney Braithwaite was in attendance to capture the action. For more of his pictures, turn to page 17.

14 of 14

Shepparton Park has completed refurbishment works on its carpet green.

Club greenkeeper Rob Thorne and greens director Murray Phillips were among the first bowlers to christen the new surface on Friday, before other members joined in to assess any differences in line or speed.

From all reports the green was running smoothly at about 14.5 to 15 seconds, and with more restrictions easing this week up to 20 members can have a roll on it at once.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was in attendance on Friday to capture the first bowls on the fresh carpet.

● Sporting Australia grants have been distributed to some of the next generation of lawn bowlers in the Goulburn Valley recently.

Olivia Cartwright, Ben Fletcher and Hayley Hancock were all recipients of Local Sporting Champions grants.

The program provides financial assistance — of between $500-$750 — for coaches, officials of competitors aged 12-18 who are taking part in state, national or international championships.

● Tallygaroopna has announced its first recruit ahead of its Goulburn Valley Bowls Division top tier debut next season.

Bailey Leask has joined the recently promoted outfit from East Shepparton.

● The final division one weekend pennant GVBD player rankings were released recently on the organisation's Facebook page.

Clubmates voted for who they thought was the best player in their team, with GVBD publicity officer Daniel Nichols compiling the lists.

Stanhope had Shane Walsh on top from John Patterson and Tim Hancock.

Brad Robinson slotted into fourth spot as Geoff Mulcahy, Rob Ponton, Jamie Stokes, Jenny Crilly, Dave Millard and Barry Fletcher rounded out the top 10.

Shepparton Park's number one bowler according to his teammates is Josh Warren, pipping coach Paul Nichols for top spot.

Paul Warren filled out the podium from Dave Hardie, Jim Oliver, Denis Smyth, Ross Higgins, Brian Hall, Jeff Boyle and Peter Brodie.

At Shepparton Golf David Daws claimed top position, with Brad Orr and Col Power the other stars in the top three.

John Stokes and Neville Manton occupied the remaining spots in the top five, with Kris Ferguson, Leigh Clark, John Gribble, John Hallam and John Dagger also among the list.

Latest articles

Finance

Qantas denies influence on rival carrier

Qantas says there has been no effect on competition from its stake in competitor Alliance Aviation, despite the consumer watchdog investigating.

AAP Newswire
Finance

PayPal signups tripled amid lockdown

PayPal Australia says it processed its highest number of transactions and the largest total value of payments ever in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Monadelphous wins $150m in mining deals

Western Australian engineering group Monadelphous has claimed $150 million in contracts from companies including BHP, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Kyabram District League season cancelled

The Kyabram District League season has been cancelled after member clubs voted against proceeding with the 2020 campaign.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVL targeting July 18 to start season

A Victorian Government exemption allowing crowds to attend matches could save football and netball season.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Kyabram District League cancels 2020 season

The Kyabram District League season has been cancelled after member clubs voted against proceeding with this year’s campaign. At an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday night clubs agreed Victorian Government-imposed coronavirus measures and their...

Alex Mitchell