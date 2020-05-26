GVL targeting July 18 to start season

A Victorian Government exemption allowing crowds to attend matches could save football and netball season.

A News Corp report yesterday stated AFL Victoria had asked the state government to grant an exemption to have crowds of up to 500 people at matches, although the AFL denied the approach had been made.

It comes as leagues across the state remain waiting on an increase to crowd limits before deciding if a season is viable, with community clubs reliant on gate takings to remain financially stable.

While some have suggested even a 500-person limit would make staying afloat tough, Echuca president Ash Byrne said it would be a good result if it meant the season could progress.

“For where we sit at the moment, if they were to announce we could have crowds of 500, we would be rapt,” Byrne said.

“We would hope those numbers would increase as the season went on, but 500 would be a really good result.

“We would need clarity around things like canteens and bars, but it definitely feels like we are making some form of progress towards maybe getting some play this year.”

Meanwhile, Goulburn Valley League quashed speculation it had pencilled in July 18 as its targeted return date, a flame stoked by a Rochester Facebook post on Monday night.

“We've floated lots of ideas of how a season might look, but Rochester took it upon itself to post that,” league operations manager Josephine Spencer said.

“All clubs are really keen to play, but we just have to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved first and foremost. That date has not come from the league, there's been discussions, but there's been other dates and other possibilities of how a season might look.

“We've had discussion of tentative dates, but that is certainly not concrete. The league position is as it was per our statement last week, we're waiting to see what restrictions are changed, some were changed on Sunday and we'll wait on those changes scheduled for around June 8.”

Shepparton United announced Sunday night it would not run club-sanctioned training for any football or netball grade until a date was confirmed for the season to start.

“As a club, the constraints that have been placed on club-sanctioned training of no more than groups of 10 are tedious at best and place far too much pressure on our volunteers to police,” United president Matt Chilcott said.