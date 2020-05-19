Shepparton United’s A-grade coach focusing on staying connected during pandemic

Shepparton United's A-grade netball coach, Tania Orchard, believes staying connected and focusing on her players’ mental health is what's important as the COVID-19 lockdown continues.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to training and postponed the season in March, Orchard's troops have been tuning in a couple of nights each week on the call-conferencing app Zoom.

Unlike most of the public using Zoom for staff meetings or social catch-ups, netballers at the Goulburn Valley League club have been using it for training.

The United mentor said the mental well-being of her players was paramount to starting up the Zoom training sessions.

“I've just done what I thought was right for the girls,” Orchard said.

“With everything that is going on, it's more important that they stay connected and look after their mental health and so we have been zoom training for a few weeks now.

“It's been great, we have been doing strength and conditioning two nights a week, the girls have really jumped on board.”

On Monday night, Netball Victoria followed other sporting codes in the state and announced its return to community netball guidelines.

Training on outdoor courts can resume from tomorrow with groups of up to 10 people, as long as participants adhere to social distancing rules and protocols put in place by Netball Victoria.

Orchard said she was excited about the prospect of getting back out and leading the playing group in person.

"To be able to have groups of up to 10 players is really exciting, but we still need to wait from council about whether or not we can use facilities yet,” she said.

"Until we hear anything more, we will keep doing what we have been.”