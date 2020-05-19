Sport

Shepparton United’s A-grade coach focusing on staying connected during pandemic

By Aydin Payne

Zoom training: Shepparton United netballers have been staying connected despite being unable to train together.

1 of 1

Shepparton United's A-grade netball coach, Tania Orchard, believes staying connected and focusing on her players’ mental health is what's important as the COVID-19 lockdown continues.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to training and postponed the season in March, Orchard's troops have been tuning in a couple of nights each week on the call-conferencing app Zoom.

Unlike most of the public using Zoom for staff meetings or social catch-ups, netballers at the Goulburn Valley League club have been using it for training.

The United mentor said the mental well-being of her players was paramount to starting up the Zoom training sessions.

“I've just done what I thought was right for the girls,” Orchard said.

“With everything that is going on, it's more important that they stay connected and look after their mental health and so we have been zoom training for a few weeks now.

“It's been great, we have been doing strength and conditioning two nights a week, the girls have really jumped on board.”

On Monday night, Netball Victoria followed other sporting codes in the state and announced its return to community netball guidelines.

Training on outdoor courts can resume from tomorrow with groups of up to 10 people, as long as participants adhere to social distancing rules and protocols put in place by Netball Victoria.

Orchard said she was excited about the prospect of getting back out and leading the playing group in person.

"To be able to have groups of up to 10 players is really exciting, but we still need to wait from council about whether or not we can use facilities yet,” she said.

"Until we hear anything more, we will keep doing what we have been.”

Latest articles

News

More time to create

This was going to be a milestone year for David St Leon and his art. The metal sculptor was scheduled to host his first exhibition at the Deniliquin Peppin Heritage Centre in April, in conjunction with two other Deniliquin artists. In the weeks...

Olivia Duffey
News

Hospital property stolen

A 45 year-old Deniliquin man is expected to be charged with stealing after being found with hospital property in Charlotte St on Saturday night. Police stopped him about 9pm to talk about his suspicious behaviour behind the hospital. The man had...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Worst yet to come

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on families is yet to be experienced fully, according to Deniliquin’s two prominent support services. Both the St Vincent de Paul Society and Deniliquin Salvation Army have reported a plateauing in requests...

Zoe McMaugh

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher