Training at district sporting clubs get the go-ahead

Country footballers will need to dust off the cobwebs on their footy boots and prepare for a return to training next week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

AFL Victoria announced on Saturday that district football clubs could hit the track from Monday, May 25, in what is a major step forward to getting competitions up and running.

The governing body said it would release its return to play protocols for community sport this week, with clubs set to follow two guidelines in their return to training.

Firstly, club training will resume in groups of 10 people — not including the team's coach or the minimum number of support staff — and will be strictly non-contact.

Secondly, two groups of 10 can utilise the same oval, as long as they do not operate too closely together and the ground is split in to two zones.

In an update to its Facebook account on Saturday afternoon, AFL Goulburn Murray provided its affiliates with a statement.

“Part of those protocols will be an endorsement to return to club sanctioned training from Monday, May 25,” the statement read.

“This timing will provide the opportunity to communicate our protocols with leagues and allow volunteers and clubs time to digest the protocols.

“We ask all clubs that they continue to suspend training until Monday, May 25.”

● As well as the return of training for Australian rules football, Football Victoria and Rugby Victoria announced their own return to play guidelines last week.

On Friday, Football Victoria released stage one of its return to training conditions, saying a limited return to training, at the discretion of each club, can begin today.

Clubs who lease their training facilities must seek approval from the landlord (e.g. councils) before training commences.

Like AFL Victoria's protocols, Football Victoria said clubs must train in zones in groups of up to 10 people.

Clubs and individuals must also comply with a range of hygiene protocols such as using personal drink bottles, not heading the ball and no sharing of equipment.

In phase one of Rugby Victoria's return to play guidelines, clubs must seek approval from landlords with training permitted from today.

No player on player contact, such as tackling, scrums and rucks are permitted and players must adhere to the social distancing measures.