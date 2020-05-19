Netball Victoria gives green light for community training to resume

Netballers across the Goulburn Valley will be able to hit outdoor courts in groups for training purposes from tomorrow as a return to play ramps up.

Netball Victoria announced its community netball guidelines on Monday night, as netball becomes the latest sporting code to awaken from the coronavirus lockdown.

Training on outdoor courts can resume from tomorrow with groups of up to 10 people, while participants must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The governing body hopes to have further announcements about the return of competitions and programs by May 31.

All Netball Victoria affiliates and clubs will need to follow protocols put in place by the governing body to ensure the safety of all participants.

The use of bibs is off limits, as well as sharing personal items and drink bottles.

And training will need to be modified to maintain the appropriate physical distance between participants, while activities must not involve any direct contact.

Netball Victoria has also released a checklist for affiliates and clubs to download and use to help assist with returning to community training and playing.

“We are excited to be able to advise that from Thursday, May 21, groups of up to 10 people will be permitted to meet outdoors for the purpose of group netball activity, whilst adhering to appropriate physical distancing regulations,” a statement from Netball Victoria read.

“Netball Victoria sees this as an opportunity for teams to gradually begin to reconnect with their teammates and return to training in a safe and cautious manner.”

● Netball Victoria will be hosting two free webinar sessions today that are aimed at assisting associations, leagues and clubs with the resumption of community netball activity in a COVID-19 environment.

Anyone interested in tuning in to today's free sessions at 2 pm and 7.30 pm can access the link or search https://vic.netball.com.au/event/online-registration-training-20-may-2020