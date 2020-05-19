Supercars gets green light for return to the track

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will swap the virtual racing simulator for the real thing next month and jump back behind the wheel for the resumption of the Supercars Championship.

Jacobson, who has been plying his trade in the Supercars All-Stars E-Series, will have his first taste of action in four months when the championship resumes.

The racing schedule has been on hold since the coronavirus pandemic began before the second event at Albert Park in March.

And all eyes will be on Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28 for the first round back.

Motor racing fans will be busy updating their calendars following the announcement the championship would be rescheduled to 11 events.

All events have been retained, except for the street circuits at Gold Coast and Newcastle, while Bathurst will hold two events — with a new season finale at the famous Mount Panorama track in February.

And the Goulburn Valley's fastest driver will not have long to wait before he is back on his home turf, with regional track Winton locked in for July 18-19.

Points from the Adelaide 500 will count towards the overall championship, with Jacobson sitting 24th overall.

The Matt Stone Racing driver is last in the standings after a tough outing at the season opener in February.

However, Jacobson's sublime talents have been on full display in the action-packed virtual racing season, which is set to continue until the drivers hit the track in Sydney.

Four rounds remain of the Supercars E-Series Championship, with Jacobson well placed for a top-10 finish.

Jacobson is currently tied for seventh in the championship after two top-10 finishes at last week's fifth round.

The speed demon is less than 200 points behind fifth on the standings, as the E-Series championships heads into round seven.

Jacobson will tackle the famous Daytona Speedway in the upcoming round, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo and 10 Play tomorrow night.