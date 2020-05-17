Best Battles - PDFL

BEST BATTLES

Another edition of Best Battles has arrived – was your team on the right side of the memorable ledger?

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Mathoura v Picola United

Round 15, 2010 at Picola Recreation Reserve

Picola United 17.9 (111) drew Mathoura 17.9 (111)

A bag of goals at either end of the ground highlighted a magnificent draw between Picola United and Mathoura in 2010.

United’s Brett Vallender kicked eight goals at one end, while Timbercutter Brody Lumber slotted seven at the other, with Mathoura able to come back from a 17-point quarter-time deficit to grab a draw.

But it would have been United more pleased with the draw, the Blues showing they could match it with one of the league’s best sides despite compiling just three wins for the season.

Scott Baxter, Shaun Pearce and Richard Chibnall were best for the Blues along with Vallender, while Luke Hartshorn, Justin Hartshorn and Justin Allingham did their best for the Cutters.

Tocumwal v Berrigan

Round 10, 2016 at Berrigan

Berrigan 10.12 (72) d Tocumwal 7.11 (53)

A tidy 19-point win from Berrigan highlights recent history between it and Tocumwal.

In what was a neck-and-neck game for three quarters, the Bloods led the contest at quarter-time (five points) and half-time (two points), but could not withstand a Berrigan lift in the second half as it piled on five goals to one to take the four points.

Jack Mynard kicked three goals and was named best-on-ground for the Saints in a win that helped them finish the season 12-4 and second on the ladder.

Other Saints stars included Grant Martin, Mark McQualter and Harley Middleton, while Blood standouts were Matt Petersen, Keith Baron, Oliver Rennie and Dennis Pedemont (two goals).

Waaia v Blighty

Round three, 2019 at Waaia

Waaia 19.9 (123) d Blighty 2.8 (20)

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year.

Inaccuracy from the Redeyes did not help the final scoreline, but Waaia was able to extend its advantage at every break throughout the big win.

Charlie Burrows chipped in with three majors to support Meyland’s efforts.

Yarroweyah v Rennie

Round three, 2019 at Yarroweyah

Yarroweyah 7.12 (54) lt Rennie 15.8 (98)

Chase Strawhorn was on fire in this contest, slotting seven majors for Rennie as it downed Yarroweyah by 44 points.

Dean Bigger, Joel O’Dwyer and Craig Ednie were also among the stars for the victor.

Marcus Hill and Shaun Greenway battled hard for the home side.

Deniliquin Rovers v Katunga

Round 16, 2019 at Katunga Recreation Reserve

Katunga 10.4 (64) lt Deniliquin Rovers 19.14 (128)

The Deni Rovers dominated the second contest between these two clubs last season.

The visitors controlled the contest from the get-go, leading by 27 points at the first break, before pilling on another four goals in the second term to hold a 41-point lead at half-time.

In the second half the dominance continued with the Rovers piling on 10 more goals.

Deniliquin’s Josh Flight enjoyed a big day out up forward and settled with seven majors, while Terry Lumbar chipped in with five.

Lumbar was the pick of the best for the Rovers with James Gilligan runner-up after a solid performance.

Katunga was able to improve on its three goals with seven, with young Swan Bailey Smith ending with three to his name.

Jerilderie v Strathmerton

Round 11, 2014 at Strathmerton Recreation Reserve

Strathmerton 13.15 (93) d Jerilderie 12.8 (80)

This win was a memorable one for Strathmerton fans at the time, as it ended Jerilderie’s winning streak over the Bulldogs.

Some would say the 2015 grand final win against the Demons meant more for the Bulldogs faithful, but that round 11 victory in 2014 was Jerilderie’s only loss of the season.

The Demons were the dominant side of the PDFNL north-west division at the time, going on to win the grand final that year – their third straight premiership.

The first half of the match was a scrappy affair, with the home side leading by 11 points at the main break.

Strathmerton extended its lead in the third term, to hold a five-goal margin over the Demons, but there was still one last twist.

Jerilderie booted seven last- quarter goals to almost snatch victory, going down by 13 points in the end.

The Bulldogs’ Shaun Downie (three goals) was best afield alongside Mitch Shannon, while Jerilderie’s James Gilligan and Shaun Bryce starred for the visitors.