Jerilderie is ready for rise up ranks

A host of premiership players have returned to Demon land for the upcoming season announcing Jerilderie as one club ready to climb the ladder this season.

The Demons have welcomed back a host of stars from the club’s premiership three-peat from 2012-12 which is a promising sign for last season’s 10th-placed outfit.

Returning trio James Browning, Lachlan Leeds and Lachlan Lane have spent time in the VAFA in recent years while studying.

Meanwhile, three-time premiership player and classy midfielder Blair Henery and 2014 best-on-ground medal winner James Gregory have joined their junior club.

Jerilderie coach Chris Marshall is going around again in 2020 and is excited to see what the returning crop of players can add to the side.

“Obviously the competition is going to be a high standard this year with all the recruits joining the league,” Marshall said.

“But we feel we have recruited well, and we have brought back a few former players, which is very exciting for the club.

“Most of them are still at university or based in Melbourne and have come back to the club, which is fantastic, and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

Despite losing a couple of young players, most noticeably Hayden Smith, Marshall hopes his outfit can continue to climb the ladder after collecting just the one win in 2018 and four last year.

“Our goal is to make finals this year,” he said.

“We were in most games last season, but we just lacked a bit of depth.

“Hopefully the boys that we have been able to bring back can help fill a few holes.”

Fast facts

COACH: CHRIS MARSHALL

2019 FINISH: 10TH (4-12)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: DAVID GREGORY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JORDAN ANTHONY (38)

GROUND: JERILDERIE RECERATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: DEMONS

IN: James Browning (University Blues), Lachlan Leeds (Monash Blues), Lachlan Lane (Monash Blues), James Gregory (Pascoe Vale), Nick Keating (Pascoe Vale), Shaun Bryce, Blair Henery, Darcy Bell

OUT: Hayden Smith, Jordan Anthony, Thomas Munn