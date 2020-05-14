Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

Welcome back for another edition of Payney's Punt.

Tomorrow is gearing up to be another great day of racing, with a nine-race card on the menu at Flemington.

No rain is forecast and that should have the track upgraded to a Good 4 with the rail out 2 m.

The Andrew Ramsden is the feature race, with the winner earning a ticket to the memorable race on the first Tuesday of November.

But across the border in South Australia, the Group One The Goodwood (1200 m) will be contested and it's no surprise to see local runner Gytrash lead the market.

Have kept the Vic bias (for all you SA and WA footy readers) and stuck to what we think we know — which is not much.

Strap yourself in for tomorrow's racing and remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 11.45 am — BM84 (1200 m)

A dash down the straight greets us for the first at Flemington. Mystery Love has been scratched for Morphetville, leaving us with a tricky opener. James Cummings’ Gododdin (2) finished third last start on a Heavy 9 and will relish the harder ground, with three wins coming on good surfaces. Loolwah (10) makes her Australian debut for Danny O'Brien, resuming after a 38-week spell. From five starts she has two wins and won first-up before, but none of her placings or wins have come at this distance.

Top tip: Gododdin

Race 2. 12.20 am — Super Vobis 2-Y-O Plate (1000 m)

The starting gate will be kept down the straight for this two-year-old sprint. It is no doubt a tough race for punters, but there is value aplenty. Six debutants start, with one of them, Better Kick (3) the market leader. Half-brother to The Party Girl which has built a handy record from her 24 starts. Putting our trust in experience for this race, with two-time winner Chrome Angel (7) at value. Won last start at Warrnambool over this distance, splitting through late to win on a Soft 7. As always, keep an eye on the market for debut runner Kotys (10) out of Euroa's Lindsay Park stable.

Top tip: Chrome Angel EW

Race 3. 12.55 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

The third on the card is pushed out to the mile and there are multiple runners in hot form. Leaning towards two of Danny O'Brien's runners, in Thee One (14) and November Dreaming (6). Both are in superb nick, with the former ending a string of three-straight placings to breakthrough for a maiden win last start. The latter is commanding plenty of interest after eight starts, with two wins and five placings. Didn't fire last start in a Group Two at this distance, but won well before that at Pakenham. Another runner with an excellent record is Top Pins (4). Ran on superbly on heavy ground last start finishing third and has been in the top-three in all her six starts.

Top tip: Top Pins

Race 4. 1.30 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

It's another mile race and another great betting race. Leading hopefuls Sikorsky (9) and Orleans Rock (13) are primed for solid runs. Sikorsky ran fourth in the Victoria Derby in 2018 and returned in March finishing two lengths off the winner over 1300 m. Flashed home to finish second last start at Caulfield over 1400. Orleans Rock won last start on heavy ground at this distance, steps up in class here. Lindsay Smith-trained Salorsci (5) ran beautifully last start at the ‘Bool and slides in here at great odds. No doubt the gelding is up in stronger company, but he ran home strongly by more than two lengths. Should find an easy ride off the pace.

Top tip: Salorsci (place)

Race 5. 2.10 pm — Furphy Dash Handicap (1000 m)

Expect a fast pace in the fifth, with speed coming from both ends of the starting gate. Favourite King of Hastings (9) is first-up here and has a strong record when resuming. Gets back to a shorter trip and should be given every chance to win. Milwaukee (3) has struggled in recent starts, but last start finished fourth behind Prezado (4) — who is experienced down the straight — by more than two lengths after grabbing the lead with 300 m to go. Gets in a couple of kilograms lighter and is worth the look at juicy odds.

Top tip: Milwaukee EW

Race 6. 2.50 pm — The Andrew Ramsden (2800 m)

There is plenty on the line, with the winner of this contest getting a free-ticket into the Melbourne Cup later this year. Expect Runaway (1), who is racing back on the flat after two placings over hurdles, to push out from barrier 11 and set the tempo, with Too Close the Sun (7) close behind. The latter is building a remarkable CV and is coming off a brilliant win at Warrnambool over 2350 m. Will get a good run on the speed from the inside barrier and with three-straight wins, you must respect. But the favourite King Of Leogrance (2) has our backing. After winning the Adelaide Cup (3200 m) last start, the Danny O'Brien-trained gelding returns after nine weeks and will be raring to go. First-up record is 4:2-1-1 and should get the job done here.

Top tip: King Of Leogrance

Race 7. 3.30 pm — Lexus Trophy Handicap (2000 m)

Well, the punters have voted with their money on who wins race seven, with Rapture (4) crunched into short odds. Has won three on the trot and cruised to victory last start over 1700 m. Has won and finished runner-up over this distance from two attempts. Has drawn barrier three and expect the six-year-old to find a good position midfield.

Top tip: Rapture

Race 8. 4.10 pm — Seppelt Wines Handicap (1400 m)

This looks another tough affair, but punters will enjoy the value spread across the field. A Shin Rook (5) grabbed victory last start at Morphetville at wide odds and has a solid second-up record with three wins. Also loves this distance, with three wins and a runner-up placing from eight attempts, but has drawn the car park in barrier 18. Iconoclasm (2) has proved to Payney's Punt before what he is made of and has been solid in recent runs. Loves it at Flemington with three wins and has three wins at this distance. Iconoclasm and A Shin Rook look promising at good odds. Heptagon (16) can improve sharply on his last outing, when he finished fifth behind Order of Command when resuming. Has won twice when second-up.

Top tip: Iconoclasm

Race 9. 4.50 pm Super Vobis 3-Y-O Hcp (1400 m)

A difficult one to end the day, but it looks a battle between Beehunter (3) and Broadwayandfourth (2) in the last. The former narrowly missed out last start at this track/distance and has drawn the inside. But the latter is the one that ticks all the boxes. Flew home last start in a Group Two over 1200 m and will relish the extra furlong here. Drops in class, but does rise in weight. We like the look of Regardsmaree (5) for the value hunters. Was beaten by a neck two runs back on soft ground and finished two lengths back last start after grabbing the lead in the straight.

Top tip: Broadwayandfourth

Best of the day

Where: Flemington

When: Tomorrow

Race 6: King Of Leogrance