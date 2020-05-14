Supercars E-Series | round six wrap

With four rounds left in the Supercars E-Series, Shepparton's Garry Jacobson is well on track to record a top-10 finish.

Another consistent display during Wednesday night's sixth round of the series had him end tied for seventh in the championship, with a top-five finish still on the cards should his solid form improve even further.

At Texas’ Circuit of the Americas, Jacobson made an impressive start nabbing seventh in race one after starting 14th on the grid.

Making up three places to 11th by lap two, he exited his lap-five pit stop in 10th before finding three more passes in the remainder of the race.

But his form was just as strong in race two's reverse grid format, navigating himself from the depths of 25th on the grid through the field to 14th.

Jacobson did well to avoid carnage at the back of the field early in the piece and continued to show his iRacing strength throughout, with the tidy finish continuing to aid his charge up the table.

Starting the final race ninth on the gird, he found himself quickly shuffled back to 12th through the first corner, but worked hard to move back up to 10th still on the first lap.

But a fortunate pit undercut allowed Jacobson through to seventh after all compulsory pit stops had been completed, and he held on for seventh and his second top-10 finish of the night.

Summing up the night, Jacobson was pleased with his progress.

“Another good night for solid points in the E-Series championship, maintaining my top-10 spot,” he said.

“I feel like we are genuine contenders now and we are holding our own against some very quick iRacing drivers.

“In the races I seem to make less mistakes and just peg away at them slowly but surely.

“I'm continuing to embrace this busy championship week in, week out, I'm sure if I keep on persevering I'll find a way to improve for the next round.”