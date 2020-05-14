Best Battles - Closer contest detailed

Another week of Best Battles means another week of rebuttals.

Blighty comes out on the right side of the ledger in this addition to the history of close contests between the Redeyes and Tocumwal.

Blighty v Tocumwal

Round 12, 2016 at Blighty

Blighty 15.9 (99) d Tocumwal 13.18 (96)

Blighty pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Tocumwal by three points, kicking five goals in about as many minutes to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

Redeyes skipper Sam Singleton kick-started the late charge with a freakish snap from the boundary under heavy pressure.

It then came down to Beau Close who was awarded a free kick for holding the ball after a desperate tackle in the forward 50 m in a frenetic final minute.

Close kept his cool, sending through his third goal and pinching victory from the Bloods.

‘‘It was great to see that we didn’t give up and fought it out until the final siren,’’ Blighty assistant coach Jack Tyndall said after the game.

‘‘The final five minutes or so of the game was just insane, especially when Sam (Singleton) kicked that special goal.

‘‘Peersy (Josh Peers) found the ball up forward and kicked another one to cap off his great game in the middle, then Robbo (Brad Robson) got another quick goal to give us some hope.

‘‘When Nappies (Brett Napier) put his goal through to bring us within three points there was a real belief around the ground.

‘‘We couldn’t of had the ball in better hands when Beau was given the free kick . . . I just knew that he would kick it.’’