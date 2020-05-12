Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE

Shepparton v Kyabram

Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61)

Shepparton's triumph over Kyabram in 2018 ‑ which stopped the Bombers' quest for a three-peat of perfect seasons - will rank as one of the best games in the Goulburn Valley League for quite some time.

The Bears showed they were quick learners after being schooled in the 2017 decider, grinding their way to a two-point win and breaking an 18-year flag famine.

It could have all been so different though.

Kyle Mueller's snap for goal in the dying stages caught the breeze and then the woodwork, Pat Wearden was in top gear with a paddock in front of him late, but was denied possession by a Ted Lindon swat and the Bombers were ready for one last launch before Harry Boyd rose above the pack on the grandstand wing to clunk a special grab.

Moments make a match and this match had all of the moments.

Euroa v Rochester

Grand final, 1990 at Deakin Reserve

Euroa 18.13 (121) d Rochester 16.8 (104)

The 1990 Goulburn Valley League grand final will go down as the most remarkable.

With just 14 fully-fit players after half-time (Ross Andrews – 15 stitches, David Putamorsie – dislocated shoulder, Darryl O’Neil – torn ligaments, Martin Kick – bruised coccyx bone, Adam Edwards – broken arm and Brendan Flanagan – eight stitches), Rochester almost pulled off a remarkable victory.

A third-quarter surge from Euroa, spearheaded by Paul O’Bree, who finished the day with six goals, powered the Magpies to victory.

The game was marred by Andrews’ injury who was struck behind the play by Euroa’s Dean Lupson, Magpies coach Kevin Storer was also reported.

It ended up being a tough day for Rochester, which also lost the reserves grand final and A and B-grade finals in netball.

There was also a record-breaking gate of $27 311.

Echuca v Shepparton United

Round four, 2011 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton United 9.9 (63) lt Echuca 11.11 (77)

Some at Echuca still look back at this time as the one that got away, believing they had a side with more than enough talent to win a flag.

Against the reigning premier in early 2011, it was on show for all to see.

Echuca held the upper hand for the majority of the match, holding down an underperforming Demons until the final quarter.

But United fought back, kicking five goals to one in the first 16 minutes of the final quarter to get within 14 points.

But Echuca held on to move its season record to 2-2.

Axel Childs, who would later go on to haunt Echuca as a member of Kyabram’s 2019 premiership side, was named best afield for the Murray Bombers, with Joel Perry booting three goals.

United coach Marc Quarrell had a simple message post-match – you can’t leave things too late.

‘‘You leave it to the last quarter against a side like that and you’re always going to be pushing s**t up hill, so it was pretty poor.

‘‘Echuca is a good side, but, at times, we were lifeless, not presenting and a bit disinterested.’’

Echuca coach Brett Henderson said he was mostly happy, but would take lessons from the opening part of the final quarter.

‘‘We’ll learn from that and talk about it, but it was 90 per cent positive. We’ll look at that 10 per cent (negative), but it was a very pleasing result.”

Mansfield v Mooroopna

Round eight, 2010 at Mansfield Recreation Reserve

Mansfield 18.5 (113) lt Mooroopna 20.16 (136)

Mooroopna enjoyed a dominant spell against Mansfield at the start of last decade, including winning a 38-goal thriller away from home in 2010.

In what was an absolute barn-burner, the Cats carried a three-point lead into the final quarter, but saved their best until last, kicking five goals to two to run away with a 23-point win.

The Eagles had made a promising start and led by 10 points at quarter-time, although seven goals in the second quarter for Mooroopna put it a goal clear by the half.

Michael Gay got the Cats' nod as best-on-ground, although he had some stiff competition, with six goals from Craig Whelan and five from Chris Schirmer also stealing the show.

At the other end of the park, Mansfield's forwards also enjoyed the goal-fest with David Mensch (six goals) and Tim Demetriou (five) dominating proceedings.

Seymour v Shepparton Swans

Round 11, 2014 at Kings Park

Seymour 10.10 (70) lt Shepparton Swans 11.16 (82)

Shepparton Swans and Seymour had vastly different seasons in 2014 - the Swans went on to win a premiership, while the Lions languished near the bottom of the ladder.

But this mid-season match up proved a winner, with the Lions giving the Swans a mighty scare.

The visitors’ class had the margin leak out to 30 points by three-quarter time, though Seymour’s efforts couldn’t be faulted.

In the end, time was the only thing against the Lions, as the home side pulled within 12 points in a strong final quarter showing.

Swan Justin Maddern was the star of show, booting eight goals.

“What he did to us off his own boot, at the end of the day he was the difference for them,” Seymour coach Brett Colbert said at the time.

Swans midfielder Jessie Finnen was another who shone, while Lions captain Jason Cole led his side superbly.

Despite the loss, the game was a great showing of what Seymour was working towards, with the Lions going on to play finals a year later and comprehensively beat the Swans in the elimination final.

Tatura v Benalla

Round 15, 2013 at Benalla Showgrounds

Benalla 10.9 (69) d Tatura 9.10 (64)

Tatura and Benalla have delivered the goods in a handful of matches over the years, including a draw in 2016.

But their 2013 clash was too hard to ignore due to the calibre of both groups that year and the miraculous 50 m bomb from Saints playing coach Luke Morgan to seal the match.

The high standard affair was a back and forth battle, with reigning premier Tatura getting the early break in the first to lead by 19, before Benalla’s third term swung the lead to the home side.

The Bulldogs fought back with a nine-point lead midway through the fourth, before Saints gun Will Martiniello kicked a goal to get his team within one.

James Martiniello would go on to win the next clearance, passing to Morgan who launched the Sherrin from beyond 50 m for what would be the match-winner.

‘’I didn’t know if I had the distance in my leg,’’ Morgan said.

‘‘I don’t think I’ve ever kicked a winning goal like that ... that was probably the most important goal I’ve kicked in my career so far.’’

Benalla’s Alistair Jacka sneaked forward for three goals, while Lachie Smith and Jake Pallpratt held up the Saints’ defence.

The win moved Benalla into second place on the ladder and stamped it as premiership contender after finishing the previous season the wooden spooner.

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Echuca United v Nathalia

Round 14, 2019 at Nathalia Recreation Reserve

Nathalia 13.13 (91) d Echuca United 14.6 (90)

This may well have been the best game in the competition last season.

In a see-sawing encounter, neither side was able to pull away with both sides packing a devastating counter punch.

Echuca United’s Josh Mellington was once again a star with nine goals, but the premier did enough to hold on for the four points.

‘‘I think we knew from the word go it was going to go the distance,’’ Nathalia coach Mal Barnes said.

‘‘The whole team contributed; all 22 players really stood up.’’

It was also a special day for Brodie Ross who celebrated his 200th game for the Purps.

Finley v Moama

Round three, 2011 at Finley Recreation Reserve

Finley 11.13 (79) lt Moama 13.16 (94)

Angus Grigg and James Scambler combined to boot eight goals in early 2011, as reigning premier Moama continued its early season form.

This came despite a four-goal effort from Thomas Seccull for the Cats, who remained at the lower end of the ladder, still hunting their first win of the season.

The two key forwards had the Pies lead by 31 points at the main break, before Finley fought its way back into the contest to only trail by a single point heading into the final change, before a 4-2 goal final quarter gave Moama the win.

Numurkah v Tongala

Preliminary final, 2019 at Barooga Recreation Reserve

Tongala 12.14 (86) d Numurkah 13.7 (85)

Inch-by-inch, point-by-point.

After finishing the 2018 season in 13th place, and trailing badly in the final quarter, Tongala refused to die in the 2019 preliminary final.

With the seconds ticking away, Tonny dragged themselves back into the game, against all odds locking the game up in the final minutes.

With just moments left, Coby McCarthy put the ball across the line one last time, giving his side the smallest, but most perfect, of leads.

As the siren rang out across the Barooga Recreation Reserve, fans, players and officials sprinted out to mob Tongala’s playing group.

Numurkah’s season, which just minutes earlier looked to be headed for a grand final, was over, and Tongala was headed to the most unlikely of grand final appearances.

But the Blues weren’t willing to rest on the magic moment for long.

“We've got a grand final to front up for next week against the powerhouse club of our competition, there is no bigger challenge,” coach Jordan Souter said.

Tungamah v Cobram

Round 14, 2019 at Scott Oval

Cobram 7.7 (49) lt Tungamah 9.17 (71)

Tungamah's first victory against Cobram in the Murray league came away from home late last season.

As both pushed for a spot inside the top eight, it was the Bears that came up with a huge win in the round 14 contest, dominating proceedings with 26 scoring shots to 14 to take a 22-point win.

The Tigers made the early running and led by seven points at the first break, but Tungamah had everything to play for and lifted in a big way, four goals to one in the second allowing it to take a 14-point advantage to half-time.

And from there either side would kick just three goals each, the Bears particularly wasteful with 3.11 in the second half, although it did not prevent them from holding on for the strong win.

Nick Lawless and Duane Haebich kicked three goals each to do the bulk of Tungamah's scoring, while Terence Jones, Jake Jones and Travis Hayes were other Bear standouts.

Cobram's John Lucas did all he could with four big goals, while Adam De Cicco was also strong.

Rumbalara v Deniliquin

Round four, 2014 at Mercury Dr

Rumbalara 13.13 (91) d Deniliquin 12.12 (84)

Even though there was a close affair between these two outfits last year, we have gazed back six seasons to a rollicking afternoon at Mercury Drive.

An incredible early season victory over a gallant Deniliquin got the ball rolling on Rumbalara’s 2014 premiership campaign.

The stars of yesteryear were sublime for Rumba that day.

Nathan Lovett-Murray was everywhere across the ground and Damien Cupido was superb in attack with three goals, meanwhile, Rex Taylor (one) was judged best afield for his strong performance.

After finding their feet early to grab a 26 to 19 lead at quarter-time, Rumba was soon under threat when Deni’s Brett MacDonald (five majors) had the ball in his hands.

Rumbalara’s lead was trimmed to two points at the main break, while the Rams edged clear at three-quarter time thanks to classy efforts from Ricky Gittens and Clayton Howe.

In the final term Rumbalara stood tall and toughed out a gruelling seven-point victory in front of its fans.

Barooga v Congupna

Round 15, 2015 at Memorial Park

Congupna 7.5 (47) lt Barooga 8.12 (60)

Despite winning just two games in 2015, The Road pushed a finals-bound Barooga right to the wire late in the season.

In torrid conditions the home side battled hard, but the class of some of the Hawks – like Bo Nixon and Tim Hargreaves – had them in front when the final siren sounded.

Sean Arnold and Ben Hicks stood tall for The Road.

Katandra v Mulwala

Round eight, 2018 at Lonsdale Reserve

Mulwala 15.13 (103) d Katandra 8.6 (54)

The first meeting between these outfits comfortably went the way of the Lions.

Ash Froud booted five majors and Beau Clarke four to give Mulwala most of the running in the clash.

Katandra’s Corey Hickford stood tall with three goals for the visitors, with Luke Minogue and Matt Riordan also battling hard.

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE

Girgarre v Merrigum

Round 18, 2018 at Girgarre Recreation Reserve

Girgarre 10.8 (68) lt Merrigum 14.10 (94)

In the final weeks of the 2018 season, Merrigum, Girgarre and Avenel were all locked in a battle for the final spot in the top six.

Girgarre, which had the best percentage of the three, simply needed to win its final game against Merrigum in order to advance to its first finals series in nearly two decades.

But the Bulldogs were not going to allow that to happen.

After a six-goal-to-one opening quarter, Merrigum was never going to lose.

Three goals each to Tristan Fitzsimmons and Todd Hicks and a best afield showing from Jacob Chessells were key in the Dogs’ victory.

Phil Hazelman kicked three, but the Roos simply couldn’t get on a roll during the clash.

In the end, the result would not put the Dogs into the finals, with Avenel remaining in sixth place to finish the season.

Dookie United v Ardmona

Round seven, 2018 at Dookie Recreation Reserve

Dookie United 45.33 (303) d Ardmona 0.0 (0)

This match is undoubtedly for Dookie United fans.

The Thunder’s first contest against Ardmona in the league was a memorable one for the Thunder contingent.

An impressive 45 goals were kicked that day, with United accumulating a mind-blowing 78 scoring shots.

Chris Burton starred with 13 majors for the home side, while Wayne Pavitt contributed nine of his own, with Kyle Tapscott the next best with five.

Meanwhile, Leonard O’Sullivan (two goals) earned best afield honours with a dazzling performance.

Rushworth v Tallygaroopna

Round eight, 2013 at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve

Tallygaroopna 1.5 (11) d Rushworth 1.4 (10)

We take you back to round eight of 2013, when Rushworth and Tallygaroopna played out a tense slog in the wet.

Just two goals were kicked that day, with the Redlegs’ Tyler Pedretti and the Tigers’ Jacob Perry the only goal-scorers.

Tallygaroopna’s Trent Sidebottom shone in his 200th game for the club, while Matthew Thomas and Kane Handley put in strong performances.

At half-time Tally led 1.2 (8) to 0.2 (2), which showcases just how tough the conditions were that day.

In The News’ match report, Rushworth playing coach Jake Lloyd compared the water-logged football to four bricks being taped together.

‘‘The ground held up all right; there was just a lot of water on it and the ball didn’t travel far,’’ Lloyd said.

‘‘A lot of the time it was just stoppages between the 50s.

“It was good, old-fashioned footy. “

Stanhope v Shepparton East

Round two, 2019 at Central Park Recreation Reserve

Shepparton East 5.5 (35) lt Stanhope 25.11 (161)

This match is a recent tussle, only coming 12 months ago in what was Shepparton East’s second match in the league and first against Stanhope.

It was a tough day at the office for the new kids on the block, with Stanhope running out a 126-point winner at Central Park.

Stanhope got off to a flyer – kicking five straight goals – and never looked back.

Tom Hepburn ended with seven goals, while star performer Brandon Corish (three) and Braydon Kearns (four) enjoyed a great day out.

Key defender Jamie Spencer was best afield for the Lions, with his work across half-back helping to limit Shepparton East’s dangerous forwards.

Longwood v Lancaster

Round 12, 2014 at Lancaster Recreation Reserve

Lancaster 9.11 (65) d Longwood 8.8 (56)

Wooden-spooner Longwood almost cost the Wombats a finals berth in 2014.

The Redlegs came within nine points of knocking over Lancaster in round 12 – a side that would eventually sneak into the top six by 2.73 percentage points and go on to win a final.

Three-goal bursts in the initial and last stanzas would be enough for the Wombats to snare success, with Tom Davies and Daniel Sunitsch influential.

Hector Tipungwuti and Leigh Hughes stood out for Longwood.

Avenel v Undera

Round six, 2018 at Under Recreation Reserve

Undera 8.13 (61) lt Avenel 10.7 (67)

In this early season match-up, Avenel suffered a scare from Undera, a team hoping to move up the ladder after an underwhelming 2017 season.

Making finals a year earlier, the Swans found themselves behind the eight ball for most of the match before finally securing a six-point win in the final quarter.

With strong wind, the Lions were left ruing inaccuracy with four more scoring shots than their opponents, while Avenel’s Scott Tyers’ efforts (four goals) helped his side immensely.

Nagambie v Murchison-Toolamba

Preliminary final, 2014 at Kings Park

Nagambie 13.10 (88) d Murchison 10.15 (75)

This was a great year to watch a Nagambie-Murchison game, with four points separating the two teams in an early season clash.

But it was their preliminary final meeting that would go down as a classic, with much more at stake for each club.

Murchison was the reigning premier and aiming for another crack at the cup, but it was Nagambie that would hold on for the win, although the Grasshoppers made a fight of it, down 30 points at the final break.

Nagambie’s Patrick Rattray (six goals) and Thomas Stevens (four) were unstoppable down forward, while Mark Nolan and Michael Shiels impressed.

The match also had an interesting side story, with Nagambie local Harley Taylor-Lloyd starring for the Grasshoppers with five goals after crossing to the rival team at the beginning of the season.

Following the match, the Lakers would go on to the win the 2014 premiership, though Murchison also learnt from the experience, making and winning the grand final a year later.

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Strathmerton v Mathoura

Round 18, 2011 at Strathmerton

Mathoura 10.15 (75) d Strathmerton 10.8 (68)

The Timbercutters warmed up for the 2011 finals series in perfect fashion in their last home and away game against Strathmerton.

After for trailing for most of the day, Justin Smith put the Timbercutters on his shoulders and willed them to victory with a best-on-ground display.

‘‘He was in everything ... at the bottom of every pack,’’ Mathoura coach Chris Mitsch said.

‘‘Every week he does those little one percenters and, in the last quarter, he went deep in defence and took two or three strong contested marks.’’

The win helped Mathoura secure second position on the ladder.

Blighty v Tocumwal

Round one, 2014 at Blighty

Blighty 9.13 (67) lt Tocumwal 12.10 (82)

Tocumwal marked its entrance to the Picola District league with a 15-point upset of Blighty in 2014.

The Bloods might not have known what to expect on their entrance to a new league, but they looked commanding throughout the contest, leading at every change to bank their first four points.

After failing to win a game in the 2013 Murray league campaign, Tocumwal vice-president Carl Cummins said post-match the win went some way to vindicating the move.

‘‘The town’s behind us and we’ve got players coming back who haven’t been there for a while," he said.

‘‘Saturday was a great start. What was even more pleasing to see was the amount of Tocumwal people who made the trip over to support the side.’’

Katunga v Waaia

Round nine, 2013 at Waaia

Waaia 10.10 (70) lt Katunga 15.14 (104)

Five goals from Eamon Reeves helped Katunga pull off a big upset against Waaia.

The Swans, who finished that season seventh and with just five wins, somehow knocked off the Bombers, who finished the regular season second and with a stellar 13-5 record, Katunga taking a strong 34-point in impressive style.

Tight throughout, the Swans led by two points at quarter-time and trailed by that same margin at the half, but took a four-point advantage into the final frame.

But it was there they flexed their muscle, storming home with 5.6 to 1.0 in the last to run away with the upset win.

Along with Reeves' five-goal haul, star Swans included Luke McPhillamy, Shannon Emmett and Elliott Small.

Picola United v Katamatite

Round 13, 2019 at Picola

Picola United 8.14 (62) lt Katamatite 10.12 (72)

Katamatite’s and Picola United's new rivalry continued to take shape last season when the former came up with a narrow 10-point win away from home.

Remarkably, the Tigers led by 41 points at three-quarter time. but had to survive an absolute barrage in the last, the Blues slotting six goals and having a bundle more chances to pinch the game, with nine behinds in the last term eventually costing them.

Earlier, the Tigers had built their advantage on the back of two goals each from Mat Pell, Jedd Wright and Brodie McDonald, while Ben Gill was United's best forward with three goals.

Tiger ruck John Woodcock was best-on-ground, another starring display on his way to the Pearce Medal.

Berrigan v Yarroweyah

Round 14, 2011 at Berrigan Recreation Reserve

Berrigan 14.11 (95) d Yarroweyah 14.10 (94)

What a thrilling contest this turned out to be.

You need to go back nine years to find a close encounter between these two outfits in the Picola District league’s north west conference.

On paper, the round 14 encounter at Berrigan looked a tight affair, with Yarroweyah’s 11-point margin at three-quarter time the biggest lead at all three breaks.

At the end of the first term the scores were tied on 21 points apiece, however, the Hoppers broke the shackles and held a four-point buffer at the main break.

Berrigan was able to storm home in the last term, booting 4.4 to 2.4, allowing them to fall over the line by a single point.

Matt Gorman (three goals) was best afield for the Saints along with Andrew Pyle, while Chris George and Jade O’Dwyer (six) were the stars for the Hoppers.

Deniliquin Rovers v Jerilderie

Round 16, 2017 at Deniliquin

Deniliquin Rovers 14.15 (99) d Jerilderie 12.4 (76)

Jerilderie flew out of the blocks in this contest, but was quickly pegged back by the Rovers.

Errant kicking from the home side kept the Demons in the match, but a late surge – including 7.4 to 0.1 in the final term – had the Rovers singing the song.

Terry Lumbar and Dylan May managed seven majors between them for the home side as Marc Shaw and Brad Parker booted four apiece for the Demons.