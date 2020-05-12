Staying positive despite player exodus

The Blighty Redeyes are expected to have a tough season in 2020 after a mass exodus from the club.

A total of 13 senior players have left, with the majority returning to their home club at the Deni Rams.

The Redeyes, however, are riding on the coat tails of the reserves’ historic premiership win in 2019, with a lot of interest shown by those attending the combined seniors and reserves training squads in the off-season, run by new senior coach Daniel Kirchen.

Kirchen will take over as coach from Jack Tyndall, who will play for the Rams in the Murray league this year.

Reserves coach Kyel Bain said the club was confident it could adequately fill the gaps, based on the pre-season training interest and the junior development focus of the club, and said recruitment was continuing.

‘‘Losing players like Jack Tyndall and Lachie Macdonald leave a hole but, as always, Blighty is resilient, and our locals are more than capable of filling those gaps,” Bain said.

‘‘Pre-season has kicked off well and having Daniel Kirchen back in the senior coaching role is a massive gain. He brings structure to our game that everyone can play to.

‘‘Darcy Morris has been looking great on the training track. He is our leading goal-kicker from last season and looks even fitter and stronger this year.

‘‘Jack Charlton is so far still expected to play in the thirds but given his quality standard of football he may play in the seniors a bit this season.

‘‘Our other thirds players, if they show commitment and enthusiasm, may also be given a crack at senior level football.’’

‘‘The positivity around the community is still high, and we are continuing to build on this for the season ahead.

‘‘We have had steady numbers to training and I think that comes from ending last year on such a positive note.”

Fast facts

COACH: DANIEL KIRCHEN

2019 FINISH: 11th (4-12)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: LACHIE MACDONALD

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: DARCY MORRIS (15)

GROUND: BLIGHTY RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: REDEYES

IN: Nil

OUT: Jack Tyndall, Tom Druitt, Judd Barnes, Tom Billings, Louis Clarke, Lenny Clarke, Darcy Pogue, Beau Close, Daniel Jordan, Lachie MacDonald, Tom Dowling (Deni Rams), Tyler Amor-Beal, Cody Jordan