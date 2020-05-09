Sport

Buzz surrounds Towners

By Meg Saultry

There is excitement building at Violet Town ahead of its 125th season, and with an infusion of talented players crossing to the club, it’s not hard to see why.

But new coach Joel Price insisted the club was not getting ahead of itself, with plenty of hard work still left to do to climb back up the ladder.

“There is a fair bit of excitement (about 125 years). The club certainly are looking to have a successful year on the field,” Price said.

“In saying that we’re coming from a long way back … and overall the competition’s standard is going to go up.

“I knew coming in the club has had some difficult years on field, so I’ve tried hard to work on recruiting by getting in A-grade talent and ex-locals, so we can be competitive on field this year.

“Our goal is certainly finals. We are a long way back, so at this stage, with some luck with injuries, we should be able to compete for the bottom half of the top six.”

Preparation ahead of season opener against Ardmona has seen Price put a huge emphasis on fitness throughout pre-season, confident his squad would be one of the fittest in the competition.

And while high-profile recruits in Jared Brennan and Jake Roe-Duggan boast an obvious drawcard for supporters, Price said the return of several ex-local players was generating as much excitement in the small town.

“Jack McPherson and Harry Sleigh - there is just as much buzz around them,” he said.

“Top recruits help at the top end, but depth is important, and we’re better placed as a club than last year.”

Fast facts

COACH: JOEL PRICE

2019 FINISH: 13TH (3-13)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: MATT MCCARTY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: MATT MCCARTY (30)

GROUND: VIOLET TOWN RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: LIONS

IN: Jared Brennan, Kim Kantilla, Joel Price (Henty), Will Farrer (NTFL), Jake Roe-Duggan (Healesville), Jesse Eddy (Airport West), Harry Sleigh, Jack McPherson (Old Geelong), Brian Burbidge (AFL Cairns), Matthew Kozole (Wyndham Suns), Peter McKay (Inglewood)

OUT: Jack Cripps (North Shore)

