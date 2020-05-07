Sport

Valley Sports to hold online workshops for local clubs

By Aydin Payne

Help offered to clubs: Valley Sport is holding online workshops for district sporting clubs as they try to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of 1

Valley Sport is looking to help sporting clubs from across the Goulburn Valley in the following weeks.

Sporting clubs will have the chance to partake in online workshops that are designed to help them navigate through the current landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Valley Sport said the sessions were set to begin on May 13 and will run each fortnight on a Wednesday, with three sessions during the day.

Each session will be capped at 10 attendees and will be available at 10 am, 1 pm and 6 pm.

“Valley Sport are looking at a workshop series to help engage clubs and provide information about how to stay connected and viable through the current environment,” the Valley Sport release said.

“Our first session, titled ‘Goulburn Valley's State of Play’, will look at the current environment and how clubs are affected.”

Next week's first session is set to focus on three topics; the latest update from sporting codes (specific to those sports in attendance of each session), tips for staying connected with members and sponsors and tips for when sport does return.

It was also highlighted that throughout the series, the workshops would cover areas including; governance, finances and club committee composition.

Valley Sport believes its online workshops will be different to others recently announced.

“Valley Sport understands each club is unique and that tailored support to meet each club's needs is required,” the release said.

“We’ve seen a lot of online programs announced recently, however, we believe that these have been quite generic in nature and make assumptions that all clubs are in fact equal and, therefore, all require the same advice and support.

“With an aim on designing a specific program, we have designed online sessions to be dynamic interactive discussions — a space where clubs can ask questions and network with other clubs (even from other sporting codes) as to how things are going at this stage for them.”

● Anyone wanting more information on the Valley Sport initiative or how to register for a workshop session, use the link https://www.trybooking.com/BJMRB

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Weight, barrier against Lashes at Randwick

While hopeful Lashes can measure up to stakes grade in time, trainer Matt Smith admits she faces a tough task when she resumes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sentimentalist in line for three straight

After victories in the Stawell Cup and the VOBIS Gold Heath, Sentimentalist is shooting for a hat-trick for trainer Mark Pegus at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dunn finds unexpected Target for Snitz

Trainer Matthew Dunn’s decision to base a small team in Sydney during the coronavirus pandemic could reap its biggest reward when Snitz contests a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL contests

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupn

Shepparton News
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade

While stuck in the nervous 90s for an age, Maher’s Musings missed the boat on the “Best of the Decade” content that graced media of all kinds at the start of the year. But what better time than now to join in the fun? Musings HQ will rank the best...

Tyler Maher