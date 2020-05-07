Valley Sports to hold online workshops for local clubs

Valley Sport is looking to help sporting clubs from across the Goulburn Valley in the following weeks.

Sporting clubs will have the chance to partake in online workshops that are designed to help them navigate through the current landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a media release issued on Tuesday, Valley Sport said the sessions were set to begin on May 13 and will run each fortnight on a Wednesday, with three sessions during the day.

Each session will be capped at 10 attendees and will be available at 10 am, 1 pm and 6 pm.

“Valley Sport are looking at a workshop series to help engage clubs and provide information about how to stay connected and viable through the current environment,” the Valley Sport release said.

“Our first session, titled ‘Goulburn Valley's State of Play’, will look at the current environment and how clubs are affected.”

Next week's first session is set to focus on three topics; the latest update from sporting codes (specific to those sports in attendance of each session), tips for staying connected with members and sponsors and tips for when sport does return.

It was also highlighted that throughout the series, the workshops would cover areas including; governance, finances and club committee composition.

Valley Sport believes its online workshops will be different to others recently announced.

“Valley Sport understands each club is unique and that tailored support to meet each club's needs is required,” the release said.

“We’ve seen a lot of online programs announced recently, however, we believe that these have been quite generic in nature and make assumptions that all clubs are in fact equal and, therefore, all require the same advice and support.

“With an aim on designing a specific program, we have designed online sessions to be dynamic interactive discussions — a space where clubs can ask questions and network with other clubs (even from other sporting codes) as to how things are going at this stage for them.”

● Anyone wanting more information on the Valley Sport initiative or how to register for a workshop session, use the link https://www.trybooking.com/BJMRB