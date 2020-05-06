Aiming to take elusive next step

Tallygaroopna lost just three games in last year’s attempted Kyabram District League premiership defence.

The fact that the trio of defeats all came at the hands of eventual champion Nagambie – and all in the final month of the season – is not lost on returning coach Kevin O’Donoghue.

But the Redlegs will not be Lakers-focused this season, preferring to worry about their own backyard first and foremost.

“You can’t go in to just beat Nagambie,” O’Donoghue said.

“Every year is different, and every list will have changed.

“You’ve got to start again and build up your list to be the best it can be.”

Tallygaroopna has targeted a recruiting class to help it do just that, with Goulburn Valley League midfielder Beau Caia and 2018 Picola District Football League Pearce medallist Mark Ryan the headline acts.

“It’s early days, but we’ll probably look similar to last year in terms of our line-up, we might have a couple of retirees and have brought a few players in,” O’Donoghue said.

“We’ve brought in Beau Caia, Mark Ryan, Aidan Lloyd and Mitch Beck, there’s a bit of youth there and a good even spread.

“It gives us another marking forward in Aidan, a couple of midfielders in Beau and Mitch and a ruckman in Mark.

“Our midfield is our strength and it will be again, and there’s been lots of success around the club and it’s certainly exciting times, hopefully the senior footballers can add to that again this year.”

FAst facts

COACH: KEVIN O’DONOGHUE

2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (16-3)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: TYSON SIDEBOTTOM

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JAI UTIGER (52)

GROUND: TALLYGAROOPNA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: REDLEGS

IN: Mark Ryan (Picola United), Beau Caia (Shepparton United), Aidan Lloyd (Shepparton East), Mitch Beck (Congupna)

OUT: Nil