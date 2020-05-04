Tungamah looking to find more contributors this season

After losing its most valuable asset, Tungamah will be looking to find some more contributors as it continues to battle in the Murray league.

Former co-coach Bodhi Butts, who finished second and third in the league best and fairest in his two last seasons, has vacated the nest, heading to Mulwala and leaving the Bears in search of a new co-coach to pair with veteran head honcho David Putamorsi.

That man is Terence Jones, and Putamorsi said the talent had brought plenty to the role after Butts’ departure.

“It was disappointing and it’s probably set us back a bit,” he said.

“But Terence has brought enthusiasm to the role, he’s at that age where he gets along really well with the playing group. It can be a bit hard for blokes our age, you can be a bit out of the loop with recruiting and signings.

“To have someone like Terence, a local, is great because he has a lot of respect. He was the first person we went to.”

There is a degree of talent heading to Jubilee Park with Harry McBurnie, Ben Irvine, Mitch Adkins, Brady Hayes all Jeremy Kelly signing on the Tungamah dotted line, although big-time goal-kicker Duane Haebich and prodigy Nick Irvine have headed the other way.

Along with Jones, the Bears will look to Nick Lawless and Jeremy O’Brien to lead the way and drive the club forward, the trio all producing strong football last season.

After grinding their way to a finals appearance last season with a 9-9 record, the Bears are keen to double down and once again get to the post- season – and perhaps do a little damage once there.

“We set ourselves the goal of making finals and we’re aiming to do that again,” Putamorsi said.

“Whether we do remains to be seen, but we’ll definitely be competitive. We’ve got some good top-end talent, but there’s some really good kids at the club too.”

FAST FACTS

CO-COACHES: TERENCE JONES AND DAVID PUTAMORSI

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: NONE

2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (9-10)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: ASH SAUNDERS

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: NICK LAWLESS (52)

GROUND: JUBILEE PARK

NICKNAME: BEARS

IN: Harry McBurnie, Ben Irvine, Mitch Adkins, Brady Hayes, Jeremy Kelly.

OUT: Corey Bourke, Duane Haebich (Tocumwal), Bodhi Butts (Mulwala), Nick Irvine (Yarrawonga), Kade Rowe (Tocumwal).