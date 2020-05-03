Best Battles - A look back at the PDFL

BEST BATTLES

Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more.

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Mathoura v Deniliquin Rovers

Round two, 2011 at Mathoura

Mathoura 11.8 (74) lt Deniliquin 11.15 (81)

A five-goal-to-one final term, simply wasn’t enough for Mathoura to overcome Deniliquin.

If Rovers teenager Damien Hope had any pre-games nerves, you wouldn’t have known as he produced a best-on-ground performance, after being called into the side just hours before the game.

Meanwhile, Terry Lumbar was a strong presence up forward kicking four goals for the visitors.

“We let ourselves down in the last quarter,” Rovers assistant coach Luke Moodie said.

“We were just lucky we’d done all the hard work earlier on.”

Yarroweyah v Blighty

Round four, 2014 at Yarroweyah

Yarroweyah 12.10 (82) lt Blighty 12.11 (83)

When two of your forwards kick 10 goals between them, you would expect to win most games, but this wasn’t the case for Yarroweyah.

Despite a bag of six from Chase Saunders and four majors from Lucas Olson, Blighty’s five goals in the third term put it on the path to its second straight win.

‘‘Our discipline wasn’t up to the standard we set during pre-season which could have cost us the game, but, luckily, we finished with the win to get us to 2-2 heading into our first bye,” Redeyes assistant coach Brad Todd said.

Blighty’s Brody Lumber finished the day with four goals.

Tocumwal v Katunga

Round 12, 2019 at Katunga Recreation Reserve

Katunga 7.13 (55) d Tocumwal 5.6 (36)

The Swans nearly kicked themselves out of this one – and that was after they gave the Bloods a three-goal head start at quarter-time.

By the main break the margin was back to four points in favour of the visitors, but even though Katunga managed just 4.7 in the second half it was able to keep Tocumwal to 1.2.

Dylan Sidebottom was the hero with three majors for the Swans.

Waaia v Jerilderie

Round 12, 2019 at Jerilderie

Jerilderie 4.13 (37) lt Waaia 7.13 (55)

Waaia received an unexpected challenge when it battled Jerilderie away from home last season.

The Bombers, who compiled a powerful season and headed to the grand final, found themselves 21 points down at quarter-time against the Demons, who finished the season 10th.

But Waaia's class allowed it take over as the game progressed, kicking seven goals to one after quarter-time to take an 18-point win.

Ash Thompson, Jordan Cleeland and Jesse Trower were best for the Bombers, while Ned Beasley, James McRae and Grant Smith were great for the gallant Demons.

Katamatite v Strathmerton

Round 12, 2019 at Katamatite Recreation Reserve

Katamatite 6.9 (45) lt Strathmerton 13.9 (87)

On its way to a dominant premiership, Strathmerton saw off Katamatite mid-way through last season with some serious class.

The Bulldogs were tested early by the Tigers, who kicked three of the first four goals for a 12-point quarter-time lead, but lifted throughout the game to kick 12 of the remaining 15 goals and take a 42-point triumph.

Connor Hargreaves continued to lead the Dogs with three goals, with Tyron Hill, Lance Oswald and Matt O'Kane all helping out.

For the Tigers, Dan Parnell, Tom Buzza and Nichol Clurey were among the standouts.

Rennie v Berrigan

Round 12, 2019 at Berrigan Recreation Reserve

Rennie 7.4 (46) d Berrigan 3.9 (27)

This contest came last year in round 12 when the two NSW-based outfits clashed heads for the first time in the refurbished Picola District Football League.

Inaccuracy cost Berrigan on the day, as Rennie kicked all the second-half goals to run out the winner by 19 points away from home.

Berrigan had complete control in the early stages of the match, but struggled to get forward entries in the latter stages of the contest.

It was a crucial win for the Hoppers, ending the Saints’ eight-game winning streak.

Rennie’s Chase Strawhorn and Tim Hargreaves kicked two goals each, while Cam Sudholz, Dan Mangan, Alex Brooks and Leon Wolfe starred.

Berrigan’s best on the day were Toby Dalgliesh, Adam Way and Harley Middleton and Jake Beams stood tall with two majors.