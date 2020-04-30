Jacobson records strong results in fourth round of E-Series championship

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson has trimmed the margin on his Supercars All Stars E-Series competitors after a strong night of racing.

In the fourth round of the E-Series championship on Wednesday night, Jacobson enjoyed one of his best nights behind the wheel in virtual racing, ending the four-race event with two top-10 finishes.

The speed demon's efforts keep him inside the top-10 on the standings after 14 races, and with the best overall rank of the Matt Stone Racing drivers in 10th.

The series ventured to North America for the fourth round, with Jacobson and his rivals hitting the tracks at Montreal (Canada) and Watkins Glen (US).

Jacobson showcased his skill when he qualified seventh in the opening race at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, unfortunately he dropped two positions in the race to cross the line in ninth.

In what can only be described as an eventful second race, due to the bulk of the grid ending up alongside each other at the opening turn, Jacobson claimed his second top-10 finish for the night, finishing the race in 10th.

In the following two races at Watkins Glen, Jacobson claimed positions 11 and 18, taking his season tally to 574 points.

Speaking after yet another successful round in the E-Series championship, Jacobson praised the performance of his engineering department.

“Qualifying seventh at Montreal is credited to my engineering department using the data feedback and implementing driver notes for me,” Jacobson said.

“This was a huge improvement and helped in knowing where to improve.

The Matt Stone Racing driver said early pitting and managing tyre wear were the two main reasons for his strong performances.

“The racing was all focused on pitting early to avoid carnage and then doing longer stints while staying smooth to control the tyre degradation,” he said.

“This was the key to two (almost three) top-10 results to cap off another successful night on the simulator.”

This Wednesday night, round five of the E-Series lands in Europe where the competitors will tackle the F1 Grand Prix circuits, Spa and Nüburgring.