Sport

E-Series | Jacobson hoping for better luck

By Tyler Maher

On fire: Garry Jacobson sits in the top 10 in the BP Supercars All Stars E-Series ahead of tonight's fourth round. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

1 of 1

Garry Jacobson's virtual tour of the world continues tonight in the fourth round of the BP Supercars All Stars E-Series.

The Shepparton product is holding his own on the iRacing platform, consistently finding himself in battles near the top of the leaderboard and currently sitting equal ninth in the championship.

Last week the action graced the famed Bathurst track and, but for an almighty crash, Jacobson was on track to fight for a podium finish in one of the races.

Despite the setback, Jacobson is taking a positive approach to his efforts so far in the virtual series.

“Qualifying was actually a stronger point for me at Bathurst with several chances to break into the top 10 shootout, but just getting edged out in the final stages,” Jacobson said.

“Race one and two was one of those nights where it just didn't fall my way. But to capitalise on another eighth place in the longer race showed that we can still be a top 10 car no matter the track.”

Jacobson's Matt Stone Racing cohort is also enjoying the E-Series, with Zane Goddard (11th) and Jake Kostecki (16th) just behind the Sheppartonian in the 10-round championship.

Another great showing from Jacobson tonight will have him within striking distance of the top five, with racing heading to Montreal in Canada and New York's Watkins Glen.

Marcus Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossi and Angelo Mouzouris are the wildcard entries for tonight's event, with qualifying kicking off from 6 pm on Fox Sports and racing proper from 7 pm on Kayo, 10 Play and other online streaming platforms.

Latest articles

News

Heritage to be protected by new council policy

For more information, phone the Building and Planning Department on 5832 9730 or via email at [email protected] vic. gov. au or visithttp://greatershepparton. com. au/bpi/planning/statutory-planning/greater-shepparton-planning-scheme/c205

James Bennett
News

Huge expansion of COVID-19 testing at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health will increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 from today, as the hospital reports there are currently no inpatients being treated for the virus. It comes after the state government announced it would aim to test...

Madi Chwasta
News

Surprise delivery gets thumbs up from Harding family

The Harding family received a special surprise on Monday, with a plethora of baked treats from the North End Bakehouse arriving on the doorstep. The first winner of the Shepparton News’ Surprise Delivery competition, the Shepparton family was...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

New series profiling women and girls in sport

Look out for a new series — that begins next week — focusing on shining a light on sportswomen and girls across the region. The News has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Path out of lockdown becomes clearer for local bowls clubs

The road map out of the coronavirus pandemic has become clearer for lawn bowls clubs across Victoria.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Fresh new look for tennis courts at Central Park Reserve

As the district sporting abyss caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues, one local tennis club has been kept busy with redevelopments to its tennis courts in recent weeks. For the first time in more than 30 years, Central Park Tennis Club has...

Shepparton News