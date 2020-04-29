E-Series | Jacobson hoping for better luck

Garry Jacobson's virtual tour of the world continues tonight in the fourth round of the BP Supercars All Stars E-Series.

The Shepparton product is holding his own on the iRacing platform, consistently finding himself in battles near the top of the leaderboard and currently sitting equal ninth in the championship.

Last week the action graced the famed Bathurst track and, but for an almighty crash, Jacobson was on track to fight for a podium finish in one of the races.

Despite the setback, Jacobson is taking a positive approach to his efforts so far in the virtual series.

“Qualifying was actually a stronger point for me at Bathurst with several chances to break into the top 10 shootout, but just getting edged out in the final stages,” Jacobson said.

“Race one and two was one of those nights where it just didn't fall my way. But to capitalise on another eighth place in the longer race showed that we can still be a top 10 car no matter the track.”

Jacobson's Matt Stone Racing cohort is also enjoying the E-Series, with Zane Goddard (11th) and Jake Kostecki (16th) just behind the Sheppartonian in the 10-round championship.

Another great showing from Jacobson tonight will have him within striking distance of the top five, with racing heading to Montreal in Canada and New York's Watkins Glen.

Marcus Ambrose, Joey Logano, Alexander Rossi and Angelo Mouzouris are the wildcard entries for tonight's event, with qualifying kicking off from 6 pm on Fox Sports and racing proper from 7 pm on Kayo, 10 Play and other online streaming platforms.