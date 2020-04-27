Sport

Fresh new look for tennis courts at Central Park Reserve

By Shepparton News

Flash: The newly refurbished tennis courts at Central Park Reserve.

Makeover: The state of the Central Park Reserve tennis courts before the renovations.

As the district sporting abyss caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues, one local tennis club has been kept busy with redevelopments to its tennis courts in recent weeks.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Central Park Tennis Club has enjoyed a much-needed makeover to its tennis courts.

As part of the Greater Shepparton City Council's Central Park Recreation Reserve Master Plan, which was revealed last October, work to redevelop the tennis courts began last month.

The resurfacing and replacing of the tennis courts were listed as high priority in the master plan and began on March 16.

The first resurfacing of the courts since 1986, the tennis club, situated on the borders of Orrvale and Shepparton East, now has a brand new Mapei three-coat surface system.

Club president Greg Prater was over the moon with the redeveloped courts and said it had been a long process in the making.

“It has been a long, long time coming,” Prater said.

“Each year you always apply for funding and each year we would always be unsuccessful.

“It all feels a bit surreal, everything has suddenly fallen into place — to say we are excited is an understatement.”

Prater said the redevelopment would now enter stage two, with upgrades to the fencing and replacing the outdated wooden seating the next targets.

The next stage of works at the club will be funded through the council's Our Sporting Future Funding program announced last week, Greater Shepparton Connected Community and the club itself.

Prater said he was thankful of the input from Greater Shepparton City Council and Greater Shepparton Connected Community for the next stage of redevelopments.

“We are very grateful that council has come to the party, there are some great people there,” he said.

“And we are thankful for the grant from Greater Shepparton Connected Community.

“The funding will help see us upgrade the fencing and seating, it'll be like a brand new complex soon.

“It's going to be fantastic for the local community and it will complement the new netball courts too.”

