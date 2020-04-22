Council grants help community sporting projects

A number of district sporting organisations can continue to plan for a bright future after being granted project funding at Tuesday night's Greater Shepparton City Council meeting.

Via the Our Sporting Future Funding program, council approved funding for eight projects in the second round of the scheme.

Of most significant monetary value was the $20 992 granted to Central Park Tennis Club, to upgrade its fencing to meet modern Australian standards as well replacing outdated wooden seating with modern alternatives.

A second major project will also be funded, with Tallygaroopna Football Netball Club to receive $19 380 for a new shelter across its netball court.

Four minor projects will also receive much-needed cash, headlined by a $16 500 grant to upgrade the coaches box at Mooroopna Football Netball Club.

Merrigum Bowls Club was granted $5527 for a solar power project to stop paying premium pricing on its electricity, Merrigum Football Netball Club will receive $10 727 to resurface its oval and install new goal posts, and Tatura Cricket Club will get $4565 to upgrade its nets.

And Shepparton United and Ardmona football netball clubs were granted $2698 under the sports aid category, which typically relates to funding planning initiative addressing the future sport and recreation needs of a club.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council was pleased it could continue to back its sporting organisations.

“Council is proud to support our community through many different grants and funding arrangements,” she said.

“We thank the many local community groups and organisations for applying for these grants and we hope the financial assistance will assist them in delivering projects, activities or events in the future.”

● Meanwhile, a 10-year master plan concerning the redevelopment of Congupna Recreation Reserve has been released for public exhibition.

Key priorities for the project include a new community change room and upgrading existing change rooms, lighting for the oval and netball court, an electronic scoreboard as well as heating and cooling and toilet upgrades for the community hall.

Congupna Football Netball Club president Geoff Jacobson said the evolving uses of the reserve made upgrading facilities a must.

“From a sporting club perspective, the Congupna Football Netball Club has been a tenant of the recreation reserve for 50-odd years and in the last three years Shepparton United male and female juniors have been playing there as well,” Jacobson said.

“That's created a situation where we've got these kids using fairly primitive facilities particularly for female footballers, things like open shower cubicles and one sit-down flushing toilet per change room. But this is something that's been on the agenda for a little while, maybe 10 years, well before the rise in popularity of female football, the club rooms need rejuvenating.”

But Jacobson added upgrades to the reserve benefitted far more than merely his own club, with it acting as somewhat of a community hub in town.

“There's been community input on this, it's not just about the footballers and netballers,” he said.

“It's a well-used community centre, hosting 21sts, weddings, funerals, there's a walking track around the reserve that was built around four years, that's really well-used particularly in current times.”

Cr Abdullah said the reserve's many tenants made planning for a redevelopment vital.

“As a home to a primary school, a football and cricket oval and tennis and netball courts, the recreation reserve is a huge part of Congupna’s identity,” she said.

“By consulting and agreeing on the key components of a master plan for the reserve, council is able to plan for any future developments with the knowledge that the community has had input into and supports the priorities and general layout. The plan identifies six key priorities, and we look forward to seeing how they progress.”

Feedback received in the next month will be reviewed before a final plan is produced.

The plan can be viewed at http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/consultation/draft-congupna-recreation-reserve-master-plan-consultation