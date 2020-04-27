Sport

Local products join AFL Gamers Network

By Alex Mitchell

A number of Goulburn Valley products showed their video gaming talents at the AFL Gamers Network launch at the weekend.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott is one of the faces of the new concept in which AFL players will stream themselves playing a variety of video games, allowing fans another little look into how the pros are spending their isolation period.

Via streaming platform Twitch, a number of players including Zak Jones, Jaidyn Stephenson, Connor Rozee, Jack Higgins, Rory Atkins and Christian Petracca took to online to show their skills across the debut weekend, primarily playing first-person shooter games such as Call Of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

And round-ball fans have also found some exciting content for themselves, with Greater Western Sydney players Tommy Sheridan and Matt de Boer starting The Lockdown League.

A FIFA 20 competition for the AFL's finest, action kicked off across the weekend with the first round of the 32-player knockout tournament — and another GV icon has flown the local flag.

Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom — playing on behalf of sponsor the Tally Hotel — picked up a solid 5-1 first-round win against wildcard fan entry Kit Lucev.

Another GV lad, Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver, also streamed himself having a game, showing some serious FIFA 20 skill across a two-hour session.

Introducing the new initiative, Elliott said interacting with fans was a key to the network.

“The AFL Gamers Network is a platform where players from across the league are going to join and stream their sessions,” he said.

“Players can jump on, stream their games, chat with fans, and grow their passion for gaming.”

The streams can be found by searching AFL Gamers Network on YouTube.

