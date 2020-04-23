Outside The Box: Sporting podcast recommendations

The joys of isolation continue — we're making good progress, but there's still a while to go yet.

That's why Outside The Box is here today, to provide the assist on some quality sporting content as we continue to stay indoors and stay safe by stopping the spread of COVID-19.

What we've come up with today is the best five sporting podcasts doing the rounds that will keep you sane throughout, all while providing a good level of insight and entertainment surrounding the games they relate to.

My taste in podcasts? A quality mix of genuine knowledge combined with a real light-hearted edge is key for me, as if a podcast takes itself too seriously, I simply will not want a bar of it.

All these shows are available on Apple Podcast and Spotify, so check them out.

AFL Exchange

There are plenty of emerging Australian rules football podcasts out there, but none entertain quite like AFL Exchange.

Hosted by three AFL.com.au journalists — Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary — the trio shows a genuine passion for all aspects of the game, be it the serious, hot topics or the most bizarre content you can find.

They're currently putting together a most obscure team of players that played less than 22 AFL games — The Other 22 Under 22 — with household names like Llane Spaanderman, Zephaniah Skinner and Paul Koulouriotis getting a look-in there, with odd projects like this a staple of the show.

But with three full-time AFL journalists hosting, the knowledge and intel is top-notch, making this the clear top-pick across the code's podcast.

AFL Exchange episodes drop weekly on Monday afternoons.

The Sounding Board

Any show hosted by Craig Hutchison and Damian Barrett is sure to be polarising — I know a lot of people out there don't have much time for either.

But I'm a huge fan of both, find both entertaining and insightful, and combined on The Sounding Board make for a smart and innovative show.

Their podcast typically covers media — more often that not, Australian rules football media — looking at the inner-workings of the industry, how stories are made and managed and the constant fight between reporters trying to expose stories and those trying to cover things up.

If you don't like the hosts, I'd still recommend giving the show a chance, as both have spent decades in media across an array of platforms, bringing a level of knowledge of the subject few possess, and even fewer choose to share publicly.

Personally, I think a lot of people out there don't really understand how media works, despite kidding themselves they really do — this show could do wonders for those people in terms of educating them.

The duo is self-deprecating and entertaining, and being fascinated by the media industry, this show ticks every box for me.

Sounding Board episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays or Wedensdays.

The Bill Simmons Podcast

Few fans of American sports would not be aware of the influential opinionator that is Bill Simmons.

His podcasts — The Bill Simmons Podcast since he started his own website The Ringer — paved the way for the hundreds of thousands that exist today, essentially having the conversation with friends about a variety of sporting topics so you don't have to.

After a big NBA finals or NFL playoffs match, your first port of call for reaction has to be this show, where Simmons will analyse and contextualise what you have just watched.

But there's a huge slice of genuine entertainment too, with Simmons regularly bringing on lifelong friends to essentially chat sports with his mates.

With an array of big-name interviews on the show, I'd certainly recommend this as the most thorough of American sport shows.

And for big-time basketball fans, check out his spin-off show The Book of Basketball 2.0, where he breaks down influential players, matches and issues that have shaped the basketball world as we know it today.

Episodes are released sporadically, with usually two or three a week.

Totally Football Show

For an amusing yet informed look at the wide world of football, the James Richardson-hosted Totally Football Show is an absolute no-brainer.

With guest football reporters, the show typically analyses the weekend's Premier League matches and key issues, but this show, too, brilliantly combines insight with humour.

You've got the Premier League-themed shows both previewing and reviewing the various game weeks, as well as the European edition covering leagues in Spain, Germany, Italy and France primarily.

If you want to keep informed across the huge world that is football, this is clearly the easiest way to do so, particularly with a smile on your face.

During football season, the Totally Football Show drops on Mondays and Thursdays Australian time.

The Ornstein and Chapman Podcast

And on a similar theme, The Athletic's David Ornstein and Mark Chapman combine for a show dripping with inside football knowledge.

One of the more annoying things as a fan of the world game is the absolute lack of accountability with reporting, particularly when it comes to transfer speculation and associated contractual matters.

It's at a point where until you hear a transaction has been finalised, you're much better off pretending it isn't happening — but when these two report something and discuss an issue, it comes with a genuine credibility that makes it worth taking note of.

Their reporting throughout the coronavirus season suspension has driven the agenda and kept me informed, and as a potentially wild transfer window approaches, I wouldn't want to be primarily relying on information from any other product.

Episodes are released on Tuesdays.