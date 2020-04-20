Euroa coach Scott Rowan re-signs for 2021

Euroa has wasted no time preparing for an increasingly uncertain future in the Goulburn Valley League, reappointing senior coach Scott Rowan for next year.

And under-16 coach Andrew Hill has also agreed to go again, meaning half the Magpies’ football coaches are locked in well ahead of time.

Rowan took over the lead role for last season and said helping the club find some stability through rocky times was one of his major motivations to recommit.

“We just wanted to give the club some assurity about where it's going, not just from a coaching point of view, but the club in general,” Rowan said.

“There's not a lot we can do at the moment planning for this season, but we can try and put a plan together for next year and let whatever happens this year be a bonus.

“We'd put a really good group together and there's some potential others for 2021 if we can get our guys to play five games this season and get their points down. We're trying to build for club success and seniors success and feel like we're in a really good position.”

Rowan said he had initially needed more time when offered that same extension by club president Scott Watson late last year, but said the changing circumstances made going again a no-brainer.

“Watto asked me last year if I wanted to extend for another year and take that third-year option, but I suggested we wait and see a little bit,” he said.

“But I think it's really good for the club now to have that assurity, I understand some clubs won't want to do it this early, but I've discussed it with my family and I'm keen to go for at least another year.”

Watson said Rowan's hard work had earned him the opportunity to see his development plan through, with the third year necessary to do that after the season delay.

“Scotty Rowan has worked so hard, I thought we'd put together a really good list and we were really excited to get 2020 under way,” Watson said.

“We offered all our coaches across football and netball to say right now if they'd like to recommit for 2021. A number of them said it was just a little bit early for that, but I'm very happy to say Scott Rowan recommitted as our senior coach, and our under-16s coach Andrew Hill has done the same.

“It's meant immediately Scott's been able to go to our players and say ‘I'm on board, how about you?' ”

On the prospect of the GVL season being played, Watson said a club presidents’ meeting left him with the impression an 11-round season — where every club would play one another — might well be the minimum length required to proceed this year.