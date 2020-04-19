Best Battles | KDL joins the fray

The third edition of McPherson Media Group’s Best Battles series is upon us, and Kyabram District League joins the fray for the first time.

Remember to send in your thoughts about which battles have been chosen – and which others between the sides you remember fondly.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE

Tatura v Kyabram

Round one, 2016 at Kyabram Recreation Reserve

Kyabram 10.12 (72) d Tatura 3.6 (24)

While this game might not have been the closest on the scoreboard, it was a significant moment in the current GVL climate.

The Bombers’ 48-point win marked the beginning of a 62-match winning streak, that has now extended to 83 wins from 84 matches.

Had it not been for inaccuracy in the first term – Kyabram kicking 1.6 – they could have been well out of sight by the half-time break.

Star duo Kayne Pettifer and coach Paul Newman were as potent as ever up forward kicking three goals apiece.

But at the other end, Rhys Clark, Brad Edwards and Lachie Smith won the praise of Newman after the match as they continuously rebounded the ball from defensive 50.

‘‘The back line was fantastic. Defence wins big games and that’s certainly how it panned out today. Not just defending, but certainly being able to win the ball back in the air was super important,’’ Newman said.

Meanwhile, Tom Miller and Jacob Chessells were named among the Bulldogs’ better players.

Benalla v Euroa

Round three, 2015 at Memorial Oval

Euroa 12.12 (84) d Benalla 10.14 (74)

Under lights in mid-April, many expected the premiership favourites to comfortably take care of Euroa and for a large part of the game that appeared likely.

After trailing at every break, the Magpies stormed home with a four-goal-to-one final term to record a resounding 10-point victory.

“That’s right up there (with one of his best wins),” Euroa playing coach Nathan Gilliland said.

“We’re not getting carried away, but it just gives us a bit of belief, because internally we knew we were putting a pretty good side together.

“Wins like that don’t just happen.”

Gilliland said the influence of the crowd proved influential in his side’s win.

“I think the crowd got us up in the end, I haven’t heard a roar like that at Euroa for a long time,” Gilliland said of Brad Cunningham’s goal to seal the victory.

“That’s the Euroa of old and I don’t think there’s a better place to be winning games of footy, so it’s good for the town and what footy is all about.”

Benalla would get its revenge later in the year, winning the second meeting between the two sides by 47 points before going on to win the premiership.

Echuca v Rochester

Round 12, 2019 at Victoria Park

Echuca 10.9 (69) d Rochester 4.4 (28)

June 29, 2019 had something almost unheard of across the Goulburn Valley, as football and netball were brought to a halt in the middle of a match.

Players from sides in senior football and A-grade netball were removed from the playing arenas at Victoria Park in the midst of lightning and heavy rain, with umpires ruling it unsafe for play.

But Echuca was not willing to stop.

While the rain kept falling, the men in green were doing drills at game level intensity in the rooms, before returning to the ground to warm-up.

When play restarted, it was the Jobee Warde show, as the young Echuca ruckman took control of the game, in the wet, shutting the Murray Bombers’ local rivals down.

James Gledhill was best on for the Tigers, but his side was unable to mitigate the damage of the opposition.

Echuca co-coach Andrew Walker said his side adapting to the weather was key.

“We were able to adjust to the weather the quickest. The excitement and the buzz within our group, it was like when you play junior footy and they let you keep playing in the rain, it’s no different at senior level. A lot of our boys haven’t seen rain in a while either,” he said.

Rochester coach James Flaherty was honest in his response to the game.

‘‘Echuca wanted it more than us.”

Seymour v Mansfield

Round nine, 2012 at Kings Park

Seymour 10.7 (67) lt Mansfield 14.11 (95)

Seymour and Mansfield would finish off the season in sixth and fifth place, with two games and little to no percentage difference between the sides, so the round nine meeting between the Lions and Eagles ended up being incredibly important for finals positions.

Brant Anselmi would be a key player for the Eagles in his return from the magoos, playing on Lions midfielder Brent Colbert.

Those in attendance said Anselmi had played a major role by curbing Colbert (who was still named second in the Lions’ best for the match) and slowed Seymour’s ability to score out of the middle of the ground.

Up forward, it was Ben Fagan who was the key for the Eagles with four majors, while Rod Woodford kicked four despite some heavy attention inside 50 from the Lions’ forwards.

Anselmi was best afield for the Eagles, with Matt O’Keefe taking the honours for the Lions.

Finishing in sixth would end up having little to no impact for the Lions, who would be perfect for the first three weeks of the finals, before losing the grand final to Tatura.

Shepparton v Mooroopna

Round three, 2014 at Deakin Reserve

Shepparton 15.16 (106) d Mooroopna 12.10 (82)

In an Anzac Day classic, Shepparton cast off the shackles of 622 days without a victory to stun Mooroopna under lights in front of a heaving crowd.

The Bears led by 15 points at quarter-time – after booting the first four majors of the match – but the margin was only a solitary behind in favour of the home side at the final change.

But the Cats could not stop Brad Campbell’s troops from surging to the finish line and belting out the team song.

“The most joy I feel is for the players that haven’t won a game for a long time,” Campbell – who coached against brother Blake - said.

“Some of the club people have put in a lot of hard yards and haven’t got a lot of rewards, so I feel a sense of satisfaction for those guys and it’s great this group of players can win a game of footy after a lot of hard work.”

Tom Thorsen booted three goals for the Bears alongside Will Patone, with Daniel Lewis snaring five for the Cats.

Shepparton Swans v Shepparton United

Round 16, 2013 at Princess Park

Shepparton Swans 18.7 (115) d Shepparton United 17.10 (112)

The last season Shepparton Swans and Shepparton United made the top six was 2013 - and the Swans’ charge to the finals included an emotional upset of the Demons late in the year.

The win formed part of a five-game win streak for the Swans that took them from 5-8 to 10-8, although they would be knocked out of finals in the first week by United.

But it was the Swans who took victory in round 16 in a 35-goal thriller, hanging on to win by three points with Daniel Campbell kicking six goals and Brodie A'Vard finding five.

It was a battle of the goal-kickers with Matt Forys kicking six and Jason Eagle four for the Demons, with Quade Johnstone (Swans) and Matt Di Bella (United) their respective team's best player.

Swans coach Brett Warburton was emotional after the heart-stopping win.

‘‘It’s an amazing result and amazing effort. I’m lost for words,’’ Warburton said.

‘‘It’s pretty emotional when you know you’re only hanging in by a thread and you know you have to keep winning and you have to win against the best, because they are the best.”

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Nathalia v Finley

Grand final, 2016 at Moama Recreation Reserve

Nathalia 11.11 (77) d Finley 11.8 (74)

The Purples know how to win a grand final – but that does not mean they always do it the easy way.

In the 2016 decider against Finley, Nathalia trailed by as much as 34 points in the second term before roaring home for a famous three-point win.

It took a Brodie Ross pearler at the 25th minute mark of the final term to put the Purples in front – a lead they only had to hold for a few minutes to taste the ultimate success.

Ned Morrison was best afield for the Cats.

Deniliquin v Echuca United

Round one, 2019 at Hardinge St Oval

Deniliquin 12.8 (80) lt Echuca United 13.4 (82)

Heading into the first game of last season, Echuca United was expected to make light work of the Rams.

But the home side almost sent shockwaves through the competition.

In a topsy-turvy clash, the Eagles were forced to come from behind in the last term after the home side kicked the first three goals of the quarter.

It was a result that left Eagles coach Guy Campbell relieved.

‘‘A lot of our boys were down on what they can usually produce so to come away with the win is a massive bonus,’’ Campbell said following the match.

Rumbalara v Moama

Round seven, 2018 at Moama Recreation Reserve

Moama 12.13 (85) d Rumbalara 11.13 (79)

The image of Luke Eldridge hugging Marlon Johnstone after the siren in this clash will be one that lives in local football folklore.

When the siren rang out at Moama Recreation Reserve, the ball was in the Rumba young gun’s hands, kicking to tie the match.

In a hard-fought contest Moama had eight goal-kickers and Rumba eight of their own.

But as the ball left Johnstone’s boot, it simply didn’t have the carry, falling short and granting the Magpies a six-point victory.

Moama coach Mark Lloyd said his side had shown some mental grit to hang on.

‘‘The boys were incredibly strong mentally throughout the game to realise that even when Rumba were coming, we still had a hold on the game.”

Tongala v Katandra

Round four, 2018 at Tongala Recreation Reserve

Tongala 13.12 (90) d Katandra 9.12 (66)

The round four clash between the Kats and the Blues was not only the first meeting between the two sides in the Murray league, but was actually the first clash for the Kats in the league at all.

And Tonny weren’t bringing a welcoming party for the match.

Matthew Roberson booted six majors as the Blues picked up what was, at the time, a rare win.

Blues coach Jordan Souter, who was named best-on-ground for his team, said the only thing that mattered was the result.

‘‘It didn’t matter how we won, or what we won by. What matters for us at this point of the season is that we get victories on the board.’’

Mulwala v Barooga

Round four, 2016 at Lonsdale Reserve

Mulwala 15.12 (102) lt Barooga 18.16 (124)

A see-sawing affair – as they tend to be at Lonsdale Reserve – in early 2016 had the Lions and Hawks both post triple figures as neither backed down from the contest.

Barooga led by seven and 12 points at the first and second change respectively before Mulwala roared into action with a six-goal third term.

It put the Lions ahead by nine points, but it was not enough as the Hawks slammed on six of their own to take out a 22-point victory.

Barooga’s Will Gorman (five goals) and Mulwala’s Stuart Buckley (four) starred in front of the big sticks.

Cobram v Numurkah

Round 17, 2018 at Numurkah Showgrounds

Numurkah 12.8 (80) lt Cobram 14.8 (92)

The young Tigers were warming up their roar in 2018, and a key cornerstone of their eventual double chance was this triumph against Numurkah.

The lead changed at every break throughout the tight contest, but the likes of Cadeyn Williams (five goals) and Tyron Baden (four) steered their side over the line when it counted.

Jordan O’Dwyer and Shane Miller were among the best for Numurkah, which would have the last laugh when it knocked Cobram out of the finals in straight sets later in the season.

Congupna v Tungamah

Round 11, 2018 at Jubilee Park

Tungamah 9.9 (63) d Congupna 8.7 (55)

Tungamah won its first meeting with Congupna after joining the Murray league in 2018, grinding out an eight-point result for what was its second win of the campaign.

The Bears trailed by a goal at half-time, but blew things open in the third term booting five goals to one, and they had enough left in the tank to see of The Road's final-quarter flourish and hang on for the win.

Bodhi Butts put in another fantastic showing, best-on-ground for the Bears and adding a goal to go with it, well helped by Terence Jones and Nick Irvine.

Ash Saunders was one of the other standouts with a huge five-goal display up forward, although he was matched at the other end by Sam Ferguson and Daniel Schaper who kicked three goals each.

BJ Squire had one of many big games for The Road, with Pat Jacobson and Jack Egan other stars.

Both teams would finish the regular season with 5-13 records, each missing finals.

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE

Lancaster v Girgarre

Round nine, 2018 at Lancaster Recreation Reserve

Lancaster 15.12 (102) d Girgarre 13.7 (85)

There was no stopping Lancaster’s Liam Nedeljkovich when he stepped out against Girgarre two years ago.

Prior to the game, Nedeljkovich had spent time in defence and the midfield, but proved his worth as a forward as he kicked seven goals in the Wombats’ come-from-behind win.

Zac Cerrone and Drew Barrett were just as influential for the home side, named among the better players.

Meanwhile, Damien Dalziel (four goals), Ash Kirchhofer (three) and Antonio Barca (three) all underlined their importance for the Roos at the other end.

Tallygaroopna v Merrigum

Round 10, 2012 at Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve

Tallygaroopna 18.14 (122) d Merrigum 13.9 (87)

The big men in front of the sticks had a field day in 2012, in a game that had more than 30 majors kicked.

Brent Ahro was the star for Tallygaroopna with eight goals, in a season where he would finish with 123 at 6.83, despite his side not even making the finals.

Arho’s 2011 and 2012 seasons had 212 goals in 35 games.

At the other end of the ground, Jon Barnett would put through five, with Josh Pell also kicking three.

But it was Tally who were the dominant side on the day, running out winners by 35 points.

While Violet Town dominated the year, going 18-0 in the home and away season, this was one of the more even competitions in recent memory with Tally (9-9) finishing eighth and Merrigum (8-10) 10th.

Undera v Rushworth

Elimination Final, 2011

Undera 14.7 (91) lt Rushworth 19.6 (120)

On the stage of finals is always the best time to turn on some individual magic.

In the 2011 elimination final, James Martin would do exactly that for his club.

Martin kicked seven of his side’s 19 goals, as Rushworth ran away with a 29-point win.

At the other end of the ground Sam La Porta would kick seven of his own in a best-on performance for the Lions.

But Rushworth would advance, getting on a hot streak to move through to the grand final after finishing in fifth place.

The Tigers would end up losing the decider to Lancaster.

Avenel v Nagambie

Round seven, 2016 at Nagambie Recreation Reserve

Nagambie 12.20 (92) lt Avenel 15.7 (97)

For the first time in nine years, Avenel sung the team song against Nagambie after this clash in 2016.

After trailing by 23 points at quarter-time and 12 at the final change the Swans flew home with six goals to three in the final term to snare a five-point triumph.

Cael McCarthy’s seven goals led the way for the visitors, with Mat Waterson and Nathan Fothergill both booting three for the Lakers.

Avenel would double down on its success in round 20 with another win against the Lakers before Nagambie lifted to win both finals clashes between the outfits – including the decider.

Murchison-Toolamba v Longwood

Round three, 2018 at Longwood Recreation Reserve

Longwood 8.11 (59) lt Murchison-Toolamba 10.14 (74)

The Redlegs gave Murchison-Toolamba a mighty scare in early 2018, coming within 15 points of what would have been a stirring upset.

The Grasshoppers led by just three points at the first break before giving themselves an 18-point buffer at the main change.

Longwood would not go away though, fighting right to the end and booting 1.5 in the final term to wonder what might have been.

Anthony Tautala (five goals) starred for the home side, with Alexander Wells snaring four majors for the visitors.

Ardmona v Violet Town

Round eight, 2014 at Ardmona Recreation Reserve

Ardmona 18.8 (116) d Violet Town 12.12 (84)

Ardmona last tasted victory against Violet Town in 2014, when it rode a third-quarter surge to a 32-point win in round eight.

The Bushcats hit the game 1-5 after losing five straight games, but looked up for the fight throughout a tense first half, hitting half-time three points to the good against a talented Towners line-up.

But with the scent of victory in their nostrils, the Cats went for blood and broke the contest open with a seven-goal term, storming to a 28-point lead at the final change of ends, and they were able to hold on and grab the memorable win.

Brent Ralph kicked a goal and was best-on for the Cats, with Tom Durward (three goals), Luke Trevena, Dylan Moncur (three goals) and Jeremy Grace (two goals) all vital in the result.

For the Lions, Sam Poole, Ryan Jennings and Sean Horsburgh were best afield.

Shepparton East v Dookie United

Semi-final, 2015 at Dookie Recreation Reserve

Shepparton East 13.12 (90) d Dookie 11.6 (72)

In 2015 when these clubs resided in the Picola league, Shepparton East saw off Dookie in a knock-out semi-final to keep its season alive for another week.

While United had the home ground advantage, the Eagles hit the ground running and led by 20 points at quarter-time, but the Thunder roared back in a massive way with six unanswered goals in the second term to lead by 14 points at the main break.

The game continued to swing though as East kicked six goals to one in the third, although that would prove a match-winning move as they dug in to win by three goals.

Paul Neville (two goals) was influential for the Eagles along with Brayden Cecchin, Zack Betson and Rob Osborne, while Pat McMullan did what he could for the Thunder with four goals.

The Eagles’ season would only last another week, however, beaten by three points against Waaia in a preliminary final thriller.

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tocumwal v Mathoura

Round six, 2014 at Mathoura

Mathoura 11.7 (73) lt Tocumwal 14.17 (101)

The Bloods were able to create their own bit of history in this game as they won their first meeting against Mathoura after crossing from the Murray league.

After trailing at the main break, the visitors kicked into gear in the second half kicking 10 goals to six to storm away with the victory.

Dylan Flanagan was a strong presence up forward for the Bloods with four goals, while several others kicked two.

‘‘It’s the one we wanted to win to set ourselves up,’’ Mathoura coach Mick McInnes said of his team’s performance.

‘‘It was probably one that got away from us because I think we had enough of the footy.”

Picola United v Deniliquin Rovers

Round 13, 2014 at Memorial Park

Deniliquin 12.12 (84) d Picola 7.9 (51)

Season 2014 was a year to forget for the Rovers, winning one game for the year – which came on this day against Picola United.

Terry Lumbar (four) and Matthew Johnson (three) led the way for the Rovers kicking seven goals between them.

It was also a special day for forward Liam Fleming who celebrated his 200th senior game for the club.

‘‘This is probably the best win I’ve been involved with at Rovers . . . the feeling was up there with grand finals,’’ Fleming said after the match.

‘‘It’s great to have a win in what’s been a pretty tough year.”

Yarroweyah v Jerilderie

Round 10, 2019 at Yarroweyah

Yarroweyah 6.9 (45) lt Jerilderie 8.10 (58)

With scores level at three-quarter time – and finals action still a possibility for both sides – this clash came down to who wanted it more.

In a scrappy final term, the Demons proved it was they who were up for the fight, kicking the only two majors of the stanza for a 13-point triumph.

Adam Kent and Nick Parker were influential for the visitors, while for the Hoppers it was Marcus Hill and Stephen Marshall doing the damage.

Yarroweyah would eventually rue the loss, missing finals by a game and percentage.

Waaia v Katamatite

Qualifying final, 2019 at Waaia Recreation Reserve

Waaia 15.13 (103) d Katamatite 13.6 (84)

Waaia's quest for a premiership last season went through Katamatite's loaded side - and the Bombers showed they were up for the challenge.

In a back-and-forth final on their home deck, the Bombers overturned a seven-point three-quarter time deficit to kick five goals to one in the last and win the qualifying final by 19 points, booking a spot in the final in the process.

The Tigers, who got five goals and another starring display from key forward Brodie McDonald, were missing a series of key players through injury and eventually ran out of legs as the Bombers train flew home.

Ash Thompson, Connor Brown and Sam Richardson were best for Waaia, with forward Mark Meyland jagging four goals.

The Bombers would fall short in the grand final against a powerful Strathmerton, while the Tigers’ season would end in straight-sets fashion, beaten in the following week's semi-final by Rennie.

Berrigan v Blighty

Round four, 2017 at Blighty Recreation Reserve

Blighty 8.18 (66) d Berrigan 8.9 (57)

Blighty ground out a nine-point win when it met Berrigan early in the 2017 Picola league north-west division season.

The undefeated Redeyes were outplayed by the Saints in the first half, but the visitors kicked a wasteful 2.9, meaning Blighty could take a seven-point lead to the half.

Shocking goal-kicking accuracy remained a theme as the Redeyes booted 4.14 in the second half, but they hung on for the win with Sam Singleton, Jack Tyndall and Brayden Hall impressive.

Matthew Mahon, Jye Adamson and key forward Mark McQualter (three goals) were also impressive.

But Blighty coach Jack Tyndall was thoroughly unimpressed with the display.

‘‘We were lucky to get away with the win to be honest. If we play like we did on Saturday against a side like Picola or Strathy then we will be in for a big loss.”

Rennie v Katunga

Round seven, 2017 at Katunga Recreation Reserve

Katunga 10.7 (67) d Rennie 9.8 (62)

Katunga took a thrilling win against Rennie in 2017, trailing at every break before pulling off a five-point win against the eventual premier.

The Swans trailed by four, 12 and five points at the three changes of ends, but kicked four goals to two in the final term to take an impressive win, one that helped set them on the path for finals.

Callum Wilson was on fire up forward with three of his 74 goals for the season, with Scott Lardi, Jacob Hodgkin and Sam King all looking strong for the Swans.

For Rennie, Sam Ferguson had himself a game with four goals and Chase Strawhorn kicked three, with Mitch Collins Bye, Jack Robinson and Lachie Davis all standing out.

But the Hoppers would have the last laugh, winning four straight finals from third on the ladder to win the premiership.