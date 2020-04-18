Sport

Shepparton Swans set their eyes on GVNL finals berth

By Shepparton News

Liz Cobbledick has made the move over from Colbinabbin.

SHEPPARTON SWANS

COACH: JANA BRUINIER

2019 FINISH: FIFTH (12-7)

With a new figure steering the Swans’ ship for 2020, collective success is the name of the game at Princess Park this year.

Dylan Nexhip’s exit from the A-grade coaching contingent means Jana Bruinier will trade her trainers for the sideline come April, and she has arrived with the philosophy of prioritising both A-grade and B-grade outfits reaching the knockout phase of the competition.

“We had a relatively successful year last year. It was pretty injury-ridden but we established a really great bunch of players … we were really pleased with our B-grade side making the prelims,” she said.

“We have all been collectively goal setting for the year, and our first goal is to put ourselves in a position where both our A and B sides will make finals.

“With the depth and strength that we have in our squad, I think that is a very achievable goal.”

As with other Shepparton sides, the damage within the Swans’ camp has been well controlled with offensive outlet Olivia Mason’s departure the singular blow to the side for 2020.

On the other end of the scale, Sophie Atkinson will slot back into the side after returning from pregnancy, while the starting seven will be further supplemented after Liz Cobbledick put pen to paper on a move from Colbinabbin.

Player movements aside, Bruinier’s measure of success lies with the inclusion of the club’s A and B outfits within the top six at the business end of the competition.

