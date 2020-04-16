GVL Trivia | All of the answers

The entries came thick and fast for the Goulburn Valley League trivia competition.

Look out for the announcement of the winner on the league's social media pages, but for those playing at home here are the answers.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE TRIVIA

1. What year was the first Morrison Medal awarded? 1934.



2. Who won the inaugural Morrison Medal? Wilf Cox.



3. What year did the netball competition commence? 1981.



4. Who is the GVL naming rights and major sponsor? GOTAFE.



5. What year did the hall of fame commence? 2014.



6. What year was the first TV broadcast of the grand final? 1982.



7. What other names has The Weekender been known by? The Footballer and The Supporter. (Two points)



8. What day of the week was football played in 1894? Wednesday.



9. What year did Deakin Reserve become the venue for all GVL grand finals? 1957.

10. What year did the under-18 competition begin? 1966.



11. Who won the inaugural under-18 grand final, and who did the winner defeat? Kyabram defeated Lemnos. (Two points)



12. How old is the GVL? 126.



13. What date was the Goulburn Valley Football Association formed? 20 April, 1894.



14. Who is the current chairman of the GVL board? David Roff.



15. Who was the president in 1920? Donald DC Morrison.



16. Who was the winner of the 2009 Wellman Family Medal, and which club were they from? Keisha Guilmartin, Shepparton United. (Two points)



17. Who are the netball best-and-fairest medals in each grade named after? Wellman Family Medal (A-grade), Sandra Cox Medal (B-grade), Gaye Eaton Medal (B-reserve), Carol Ryan Rising Star (17-and-under) and Jacqui Hudgson Medal (15-and-under). (Five points)



18. Who are the football best-and-fairest medals in each grade named after? Morrison Medal (seniors), Abikhair Medal (reserves), Pattison Medal (under-18). (Three points)



19. Who is the Shepparton football club room named after? FJ Edwards.



20. Which two former North Melbourne players starred with City United? John Brady and Jock Spencer. (Two points)



21. Which player won three Morrison Medals in 10 years and became the first GVL Legend? Robbie Orrman.



22. Who coached the GVL team that won the inaugural Winfield Country Championship? Bob Allison.



23. Which GVL clubs have won the seniors, seconds and thirds flags in the same year? Shepparton United (1980) and Shepparton (2000). (Two points)



24. Which Mooroopna player played with Geelong and returned home to coach the Cats? Roger Bullen.



25. Which Tatura player was the first to play 300 games in the GVL? Freddo McMahon.



26. Who was the Shepparton Swans club room named after? WB Hunter.



27. Which newspaper journalist has been writing about GVL football for 50 years? Gus Underwood.



28. Who was president of the Shepparton Football Club for 20 years? Jack Edwards.



29. Which Mooroopna Football Club president was the father of two Olympic hockey players? Noel Dobson.



30. Which Shepparton coach became well known in real estate and was Mayor of the City of Shepparton? Murray Slee.



31. Deakin Reserve has been the home of sport, but which event had the largest crowd? The visit of Queen Elizabeth in 1954.



32. What is the name of the Kyabram Football Club pavilion? The Wilf Cox pavilion.



33. Who coached Shepparton and then coached Richmond? Tom Hafey.



34. What family had the father and two brothers as presidents of Shepparton United and another brother as president of Mooroopna — all in premiership years? The Dobson family.



35. Which former North Melbourne player coached four GVL clubs as well as the GVL team? Roland Crosby.



36. Who was the former Footscray player who coached in the GVL, was club president and league president? Barry Connolly.



37. Who coached Shepparton Football Club and became a member of the Victorian Parliament? Bill Sykes.



38. What is the name of the pavilion used as Shepparton United club rooms? HT Luck pavilion.



39. Which Footscray premiership player played in the GVL with Shepparton United and the Swans? Barney McKellar.



40. Which former Carlton player coached Tatura? Keith Warburton.



41. When Rochester entered the GVL it was coached by which former Carlton player? Jim Clarke.



42. Which Hawthorn premiership captain also coached Echuca? Graeme Arthur.



43. Which former Essendon star coached Seymour Football Club? Ian "Bluey" Shelton.



44. When Euroa entered the GVL, the club theme song sounded the words — “and the password of the Euroa boys is kick it up to” who? Dick O'Bree.



45. Which GVL president had a son who played with Melbourne and coached Fremantle? Barry Connolly.



46. Which former Geelong player coached Mooroopna and became a 3SR football commentator? Jim Hovey.



47. Which GVL umpire and Shepparton News sportswriter won the Stawell Gift? Noel Hussey.



48. Which GVL president had the senior premiership cup named after him? Tom Hastie.



49. Where did the Lemnos Football Club play home games when it entered the GVL? The Shepparton Showgrounds.



50. Which two sporting codes shared the surrounds of the Mooroopna football ground? Mooroopna Racing Club and Mooroopna Trotting Club. (Two points)



51. Which current GVL clubs played in the Waranga North East League? Euroa, Seymour and Mansfield. (Three points)



52. What coloured tops do the GVL representative players wear in Country Championship matches? Purple and gold.



53. When Rochester entered the GVL the club had to change the colour of its sash from which colour to yellow? Red.



54. How many Country Championship titles has the GVL won? Three.



55. What do the Tongala, Murchison, Nagambie, Stanhope and Rushworth football clubs have in common? All played in the GVL.



56. Which former Melbourne player and United coach led Tongala to consecutive flags? Des Campbell.



57. What was the club name of the Shepparton Swans when they entered the GVL? Lemnos.



58. Which former Fitzroy player coached a GVL club to consecutive premierships? Chris Smith.



59. In 1962 what sporting event had the opening of the grandstand at Deakin Reserve? Marylebone Cricket Club v Vic Country XI.



60. Which GVL players have won three Morrison Medals? Robbie Orrman, Gary Cooper and Ray Willett. (Three points)



61. What was the original name of Deakin Reserve? The Recreation Reserve.



62. What was the name on the manual scoreboard at Deakin Reserve? The Wilbur Shillington Scoreboard.



63. What is the name of the club room at Tatura Football Club? The Ballantyne Centre.



64. Who is regarded as a legendary figure at Euroa Football Club? Dick O'Bree.



65. Which player kicked more than 100 goals in each of six GVL seasons and set the record of 170 goals? Chris Stuhldreier.



66. Which Shepparton News football reporter played with North Melbourne and Shepparton United? Tom Carey.



67. Which former Kyabram player was GVL president when the league won the first Winfield Championship? Jack Arthur.



68. Which two former Tatura players became GVL Hall of Fame Legends? Garry Cooper and Freddo McMahon. (Two points)



69. Which Hawthorn premiership player coached Kyabram to a premiership? Peter Lyon.



70. What was Shepparton Football Club known as before they were called the Bears? The Maroons.



71. What is the name of the social centre at the Mooroopna football ground? The McLennan Centre.



72. Which two clubs merged to enter the GVL as City United? Shepparton East and SPC. (Two points)



73. Which GVL club did Country Championship captain Graeme Kendall coach? Mooroopna.



74. Who was the Nathalia player recruited by Mooroopna, won consecutive Morrison Medals and became a detective? Dowie Bux.



75. Which former North Melbourne ruckman represented the league with distinction and coached a GVL club? Bernie McCarthy.



76. Which club has won the most GV netball A-grade premierships? Kyabram.



77. Which GV Netball League player has won four Wellman Family Medals? Which club did she play for? Gaye Eaton, Tatura. (Two points)



78. Who was the first president of the GV Netball League? Sandra Cox.



79. When did Benalla first enter the GV Netball League? 1998.



80. How many elected life members are there from GV Netball League? Seven.



81. Which club has won the most GV netball premierships across all grades? Shepparton United.



82. Name a player who has won two GV Netball League best-and-fairest medals representing two different clubs? Name both clubs. Nat Durling, Shepparton United and Shepparton Swans. (Three points)



83. When did the GV Netball League introduce B-reserve to the competition? 1994.



84. Who was the coach of the successful GV netball Open Association Championship team in 2019? Dylan Nexhip.



85. In 1992 three netball players qualified as life members of the GV League. Name the players and the clubs they represented. Christine Hooppell (Rochester), Gillian Ward (Rochester), Kath Ryan (Tatura). (Six points)



86. How many A-grade netball premierships did Tongala win while in the Goulburn Valley League? Name the year/s. One, 2002. (Two points)



87. Which two clubs have been involved with the GVL from its inception in 1894? Tatura and Kyabram. (Two points)



88. List the clubs that have been in the GVL in the past, but who are currently not. Tongala, Stanhope, Nagambie, Murchison, Rushworth, Echuca East and Avenel. (Seven points)



89. What is the name of the current GVL operations manager? Josephine Spencer.



90. Name the trophy that the GVL was set to contest in the interleague match against the Ovens and Murray League? The Ash-Wilson Trophy.