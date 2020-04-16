Best Battles | Differing opinions

Each week after Best Battles is released, we search far and wide for suggestions contrary to what we initially included.

This is what we have come up with this week.

Pastoral Times

Maher's Musings was preparing a rebuttal here, but the PT beat it to it.

Deniliquin Rams v Finley

Round three, 2019 at Hardinge St Oval

Deniliquin 7.13 (55) d Finley 7.10 (52)

While there have been some absolute classics over the years between these arch rivals, it is hard not to argue that the most recent Good Friday clash between the Rams and the Cats was the best.

This game had everything with the Rams being kept goalless in the first half, a thrilling comeback and even a dog's life being saved by Deni skipper John Anstee.

The veterinarian was on-call and answered the plea of a dog owner whose companion had been bitten by a snake, leaving the ground during the second quarter.

Remarkably though, Anstee was able to stabilise the animal and make it back to the ground midway through the third stanza.

His Rams had not fared much better in front of the big sticks — hitting the post three times among scoring nine consecutive behinds to start the clash — but seemed to surge forward as one upon Anstee’s return to the field and eventually overran the Cats by three points when the final siren sounded.

The efforts of Anstee went viral on social media, with the efforts making headlines across the country, with the key defender also making an appearance on Channel 7 show The Front Bar, where he was given a ‘Holden Hero’ lap of honour.

“It is a humbling experience having the attraction the story has received. It is good for the club and having The Front Bar here today is great,” he said following his lap of honour.

“For me personally, I never thought it would go this far. I guess it is part of the job, you are just on call and I do it every day of the week.

“I’ve been on call a lot while playing footy, but it was the first time I’ve had a call come through while actually playing.

“I reiterated to Sam and Troy (co-coach Troy Bartlett) before the game that I was on call and Tracey our receptionist — whose son plays for us — took the phone during the game for me.

“The runner came out near the end of the first quarter and I thought I was being dragged, but they were just warning me that an emergency might be coming through.

“About five minutes into the second quarter it was confirmed that it was a brown snake bite, so I had to go.”

While Anstee's heroics off the field were hard to ignore, it was vice-captain Todd Gallagher who proved crucial on the field.

After the Rams were 0.9 at the 12-minute mark of the third term, Gallagher put together an amazing individual performance, taking four marks and kicking three goals in a 10-minute burst.

The efforts had Deni trail by just one goal heading into the final break.

In the fourth quarter the home side completed the comeback, with the Rams sparked by Brayden Hall, with the defender moving to the front half and kicking an absolute ripping banana in the last term from the boundary.

The home side kicked 3.4 to Finley's 2.1 in the final term to finish with a three-point win.

Southern Riverina News

Tocumwal v Strathmerton

Round one, 2017 at Strathmerton

Strathmerton 9.13 (67) d Tocumwal 8.14 (62)

Tocumwal came agonisingly close to defeating 2016 grand finalist Strathmerton to kick-off 2017.

Despite a promising start for a new-look Bloods outfit, it was the Bulldogs who fought back from a 23-point deficit at three-quarter time to take the opening round contest by five points.

It was an intense battle from the outset with the visitors starting the game better thanks to superior ball movement and full-forward Dylan Flanagan and playing coach Sean Logie hitting the scoreboard early.

In the second term the midfield battle heated up, however, Tocumwal was hampered by injuries to Logie and full-back Matt Peterson shortly before half-time.

In the third quarter the Bloods again played well kicking with the wind. Paddy O’Brien and Lachie McDonald were having great debut games for the visitors, and more experienced players Keith Baron and Flanagan were offering strong marking options.

Bulldogs midfielder Daniel Ellis and forward Adrian Crestani were starting to have an impact on the game, along with co-coach Mick Laidlaw.

Key Bloods on-baller Stephen Patten, playing his 150th game for Tocumwal, injured his ankle, and from then on it was always going to be hard for the visitors to hold on to their lead.

In the last term Strathy managed three centre bounce clearances early for two quick goals.

Tocumwal had to dig deep with a lot of the players starting to get heavy legs.

Both teams were playing desperate footy and the contest was memorable to watch.

Experienced forward Crestani put Strathy in front from 15 m out with five minutes left on the clock.

The Bloods fought back and had chances to steal the game in the final minutes, but couldn’t convert.

Trailing by six points, experienced Blood Keith Baron lined up for goal, but missed by a whisker, leaving Tocumwal five points behind when the final siren sounded.

Flanagan was a clear best-on-ground slotting five majors for the Bloods, while Crestani and Lewis O’Sullivan chipped in with two important goals apiece for the home side.