Hungry to make club history

The hunger to go around again and claim historic back-to-back titles for the Picola and District League premiers is alive and well, according to premiership co-coach Tim Bramich.

Last year was a memorable season for Strathmerton, with the Bulldogs claiming their third senior premiership inside 10 seasons.

Bramich revealed everyone was on the hunt again to replicate last year’s effort and bring the club its first back-to-back senior titles.

“It’s been a really good pre-season, everyone is still keen and raring to go which is good,” he said.

“The club has never won back-to-back premierships before and it would be great to tick that box.

“They are so hard to win one, let alone two.

“But the competition is shaping up to be stronger and it won’t be easy each week.”

Bramich revealed the club would not steer far from its style of play during its premiership defence.

“We feel that we have a recipe that works,” he said.

“The side has enjoyed some recent success which shows that we are onto something, so we won’t try and deviate too far from that.

“And we feel that we have replaced the boys that have left, with Tim, Matty and Danny coming in.”

Strathmerton’s challengers in Waaia and Katamatite have all looked to bolster their squads, but the Dogs have been able to add plenty of their own to the kennel.

Goulburn Valley League and Shepparton United stalwart Tim Looby has joined the reigning premiers, while Shepparton’s Matt Ryan has returned to his junior club.

And last year’s leading goal-kicker Travis Down has departed for Numurkah, along with Zach Wagner.

Fast facts

COACHES: TIM BRAMICH & SHANNON EDGAR

2019 FINISH: PREMIER (16-2)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: TYRON HILL 2

019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: TRAVIS DOWN (48)

GROUND: MEMORIAL PARK

NICKNAME: BULLDOGS

IN: Tim Looby (Shepparton United), Matt Ryan (Shepparton), Dan Buzza (Numurkah)

OUT: Trent Craven, Travis Down, Zach Wagner, Bailey Ebborn (Numurkah)