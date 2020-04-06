Tatura Park “Gunna” get a name change

The Tatura Park Exhibition and Equestrian Complex will have its name changed to the Kevin "Gunna" Ryan Outdoor Arena.

Ryan — a Tatura legend, long-time Rodney Shire and Greater Shepparton councillor and Order of Australia Medal recipient in 2018 — was humbled by the decision, which was ratified at a Greater Shepparton City Council meeting last week.

“I had heard that it was on the table, they have actually been talking about it for a little while,” Ryan said.

“Things don't happen on your own though, a lot of people have given me a lot of support along the way

“You get the accolades from the support and the help that you get from the town, I'm getting this accolade for all of them.

“One bloke I need to pay a great pat on the back to is Don McKenzie, a lot of it wouldn't have happened without him.”

Ryan was especially proud to have a section of Tatura Park named after him, with the sporting health of the town — as well as Greater Shepparton as a whole — at the forefront of his more than four decades on local councils.

“I've always said that Tatura is the jewel in the crown of Greater Shepparton, and you do it all for the betterment of the town,” he said.

“Probably one of my greatest pleasures in life was when I started out trying to make Greater Shepparton the sports capital of the world.

“You can't just put the rates up when you want to get something done, you've got to find other ways of bringing money into the town.

“The sports precinct, I was heavily involved in that, look what it's done for Greater Shepparton, and the BMX track, it was over budget, but it was always going to pay off.

“The proof is always in the eating, and it's something that we're very proud of.

“I'm proud to say Tatura has some of the best sporting equipment and facilities in Australia.

“Every weekend it's nothing to go in there and see a horse event, football, soccer over on Howley Oval. It's the same in summer, there were bowls finals at Tatura and Hill Top, tennis, cricket and more horse events.

“It would have to be one of the most used recreation reserves in the country, and people don't realise what that does for the town, I get so excited that this town always has so many events on, I'm so proud.”

The new name will be recognised with signage at Tatura Park, but is an informal change due to the Geographic Place Names Act 1998.

“I knew they don't like naming things after people when they're still alive,” Ryan said.

“But it would be pretty hard to have a beer at my own arena once I'm dead.”