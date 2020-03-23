Sport

GMLTA | GM3 Open premiership heads to Kyabram

By Tyler Maher

Shot: Kyabram's Tom Bruhn.

1 of 7

Be the ball: Tongala's Leyton Shenfield.

2 of 7

In good Mitch: Kyabram's Mitch Dodos.

3 of 7

In action: Tongala's Grant Rayson.

4 of 7

Sky ball: Tongala's Sharynlee Shenfield.

5 of 7

On your Markes: Kyabram's Josh Marke.

6 of 7

Down the line: Kyabram's Natasha Dodos.

7 of 7

Kyabram went into Saturday's Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM3 Open decider as the underdog — but emerged as the premier after a hard-fought victory.

Although the Kamikaze had the better of Tongala in last week's semi-final to win their way straight through to the last match of the season, it was at that stage the only time this campaign they had defeated the minor premier.

But the young Kyabram outfit doubled down at Tatura Lawn Tennis Club at the weekend to secure the flag.

“They did play really well, we've had a lot of injuries and had only beaten them once, so I don't think we went in expecting to win,” Kamikaze captain Dee-Ann Dodos said.

“But I think everyone played their best game of the season which is what you need on grand final day.”

With the majority of Kyabram's team falling between the age range of 13 to 16, Dodos filled the role as non-playing leader this season to help out her children and their teammates.

“Until Jason (McMeekan) came along and started filling in the eldest player was only 16, so as well as a taxi to games they also needed someone to help organise them,” Dodos said.

“The youngest player is 13 and the eldest out of the kids is 16, a couple of parents have filled in throughout the season as well because you need six to play, but we only started with five.

“I think they've really enjoyed each other's company.”

Kyabram eventually claimed victory 6-63 to 3-51, but went into the final three rubbers with just a six-game lead.

But the combinations of Natasha Dodos and Tom Bruhn — as well as Mitch Dodos and Josh Marke — fought hard to extend their side's advantage and secure success.

Sam Campbell and Blake McMeekan were also important throughout the contest, as was the support of emergencies Jason and Dylan McMeekan after helping Kamikaze reach the decider.

For Tongala it was the likes of Leyton and Sharynlee Shenfield, Jay Court, Michael Whitley, Grant Rayson and Mia Fort battling well.

Kyabram was also thankful the association was able to go ahead with its summer finale despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the premiership likely headed elsewhere if matches did not proceed.

“We were a bit concerned that they would call it off and award the premiership to the minor premiers, which would have been Tongala,” Dodos said.

“So we're very spoilt to have been able to play and win because that wouldn't have been the case.”

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cricket grand finals under threat

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive is preparing to meet tonight in order...

Tyler Maher