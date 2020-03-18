Covid-19 | Sport cancellations continue

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Sporting clubs and organisations in the Goulburn Valley continue to cancel or postpone events — and entire seasons — in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bowls Victoria has postponed all club competitions and events indefinitely, as well as putting Bendigo's State Champions Week and Moama's Champion of State Pennant competitions on hold.

Shepparton Golf's weekend and midweek pennant sides won their way into the Champion of State Pennant draw for a second year running after their respective top tier Goulburn Valley Bowls Division triumphs, while many district bowlers were headed for Bendigo next month.

Football Federation Australia and Football Victoria have postponed all soccer competitions until April 14, with the Goulburn Valley Suns’ National Premier League Two season now in limbo.

The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League and Shepparton Junior Soccer Association are also affected.

Shepparton District Junior Football League has taken on board the AFL recommendation that all football and netball be postponed until May 31, which includes training and practice matches.

McEwen Reserve's ‘'Smurf Turf” has been closed to group activities by the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association — including team training — until further notice.

The revived Regional Hockey League — which was scheduled to begin on April 5 — has had its round one matches cancelled, while the regular GVHA season retains its start date of April 17 for now.

Shepparton Parkrun is on hold until the end of the month, while the Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club has been forced to cancel its twilight tennis season as well as its Shepparton Easter Tournament.

All Athletics Australia sanctioned activity is off until May 1 at the earliest after an announcement yesterday.

Shepparton Badminton Association's upcoming junior and senior competitions have also been postponed, with an aim to review the situation at the end of next month with the hope of completing an abbreviated season.

“This comes as a disappointment both to the committee and players, many of whom travel significant distances to play our winter competitions,” association president Rod Brown said.