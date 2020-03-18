Numurkah Primary Fun Run a raft of smiles for all

A beautiful morning greeted a record number of entries of fun runners at Sunday’s 12th annual Numurkah Primary School Fun Run.

With the five and 10 km courses set, runners and walkers set off at 9 am.

The course was well marshalled by Numurkah SES, fire brigade, Rotary and Lions Club as well as many volunteers by the organising St Joseph’s Parents and Friends.

Association president Bryan Schreenan was thrilled with the support of the many families from near and far.

“This event is a great celebration of fun and fitness and all that is good about our community,” he said.

Two new course records were set, firstly by Brooke Williams who ran her 5 km in 19:27, then later when Nathan Stoate ran the 10 km in an incredible 31:16.

The children’s 1-2 km events finished off the morning with the stars of the future strutting their stuff in and around the school grounds.

Money raised from this year’s event will go towards the building of a shade structure on the east side of the school’s MacKillop Centre.