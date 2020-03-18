Sport

Numurkah Primary Fun Run a raft of smiles for all

By Liam Nash

Plenty of buzz: A large crowd of attendees mill around before the run.

1 of 4

Turning on the afterburners: Jess Laidlaw blitzes across the finishing line.

2 of 4

Three's a crowd: The podium finishers of the women's 10km.

3 of 4

Jog on: People came out in droves to participate in the Numurkah Primary School Fun Run.

4 of 4

&thinsp;A beautiful morning greeted a record number of entries of fun runners at Sunday&rsquo;s 12th annual Numurkah Primary School Fun Run.

With the five and 10&thinsp;km courses set, runners and walkers set off at 9&thinsp;am.

The course was well marshalled by Numurkah SES, fire brigade, Rotary and Lions Club as well as many volunteers by the organising St Joseph&rsquo;s Parents and Friends.

Association president Bryan Schreenan was thrilled with the support of the many families from near and far.

&ldquo;This event is a great celebration of fun and fitness and all that is good about our community,” he said.

Two new course records were set, firstly by Brooke Williams who ran her 5&thinsp;km in 19:27, then later when Nathan Stoate ran the 10&thinsp;km in an incredible 31:16.

The children&rsquo;s 1-2&thinsp;km events finished off the morning with the stars of the future strutting their stuff in and around the school grounds.

Money raised from this year&rsquo;s event will go towards the building of a shade structure on the east side of the school&rsquo;s MacKillop Centre.

Latest articles

News

Two arrested following hit and run in Shepparton

Two men were arrested yesterday morning after an alleged hit and run in Shepparton’s central business district on Sunday morning. Members from Shepparton police’s Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an Archer St address...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Foodshare begs for help after panic-buying strips supply

Shepparton Foodshare is crying out for help after its fresh food supply plummeted to almost zero this week. It is the collateral damage of widespread panic-buying and hoarding as COVID-19 fears increase. But operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said...

Charmayne Allison
News

Self-isolating? Why not play a board game?

As the threat of coronavirus continues to loom, self-isolation is looking like a reality for most of us. But instead of wasting your two weeks at home browsing Netflix and anxiously checking your dwindling toilet paper supply, why not play a board...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: Haisman Shield top 10 players

Award-winning column franchise Outside The Box returns to once again not shy away from tackling the big issues — such as who are the Haisman Shield’s best 10 players? After a summer spent training, crunching numbers in the lab with Kingy and...

Alex Mitchell