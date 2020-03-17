Covid-19 | Rugby season postponed

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Shepparton Bulls will have to wait until at least May to chase a third successive Rugby Victoria premiership after Rugby Australia suspended all club and community competitions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Monday, RA outlined the decision and its implications during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“This recommendation covers rugby matches, rugby training and face-to-face rugby education courses,” it said.

“Although this decision has not been made lightly, it has been made with the interests of the participants, families and the broader community as the priority.

“In arriving at this decision, Rugby Australia and the member Unions have considered public health information and the advice of the Rugby Australia chief medical officer, Dr Warren McDonald.

“The group acknowledges that this decision is a more conservative approach than has currently been recommended by the Australian, state and territory governments.

“However, it has been made to provide clarity to the rugby community in a challenging and disruptive time.

“Rugby Australia and the member Unions are fully committed to supporting the game through this difficult time and the decision will allow for six weeks of planning to deliver a modified season which will commence, at this stage, at the beginning of May.

“The modified season will vary at a local level to best support the needs of our local rugby communities.”

The Bulls encouraged their members, players and families to "stay safe and healthy" when passing on the news from RA.

Weekly meetings will be held by the National Development Panel to review RA's position.