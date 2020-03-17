Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

By Tyler Maher

Expect empty courts and ovals: Local football and netball will be off until June under AFL guidelines.

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced the hand of the AFL - and by extension regional administration centre AFL Goulburn Murray - in making the tough decision to strongly recommend postponing all competitions, training and practice matches until June.

The Goulburn Valley, Kyabram District, Murray Football Netball and Picola District Football Netball leagues - as well as all other football and netball competitions in the region - are expected to take the recommendations on board.

"To all our AFL Goulburn Murray clubs, coaches, umpires, players, volunteers and broader community. This decision has been made based on protecting the health and well-being of fans, players, umpires, officials, partners, volunteers and community. This is our number one priority. We are determined to be part of the whole of community response to slow the Covid-19 virus down – and in doing so, help the broader community and our health systems to cope," AFL GM region general manager Jamie Macri said.

"We as a community are all facing many challenges. By taking the necessary precautions and through supporting each other, we hope that we can limit the impact of Covid-19 and ensure that we get back to playing the game that we all enjoy and love, and most importantly, ensure the safety and health of our community."

