Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf Club

Brendan Spittles was the generous sponsor for Saturday’s stableford round that culminated at presentations with the drawing of a scorecard to win a weekend of golf at Howlong. The owner of the first card drawn out was not present but Ross Kelly certainly was and has began planning his weekend away already.

Paul Hughan had the best score of the day with 41 points off a 30 handicap on a day when strong southerly winds made play difficult.

Peter Baird won A-grade with 39, Tim Nicholson was runner-up with 38 while Dale McNair was runner-up in B-grade with 40 points. Tim Dickinson won NTP on the third hole, Ray Nicholson won on the sixth and 14th while Brendan Spittles saved himself a packet by winning NTP and the jackpot on the ninth.

Ball winners: Dave Cornwall, Shorty McNaughton and Brendan Spittles 37; Dale Clarke, Ray Nicholson, Ross Kelly, Terry O’Brien and Bill Ashcroft 35; Les Nation and Ron Popple 34; Graham McIntosh, Tim Dickinson, Ian Elders and Alex Howson 33 on count-back.

Tim Nicholson won longest drive on the second hole and Andrew Cross won closest to the squiggly line on the 10th. Glenn Newton won the right to select pin placements in the Golfers’ Revenge, and Dave Cornwall won the other half of the takings by having the best score of those who entered.

Barbara Nation won the women’s event with 36 points, Janette Hayward was runner-up with 34, and consolation balls went to Joan Hill, Sharon Jeffers and Gail Wootton 32 points. Bev Roberts won NTP on the third hole, Janette Hayward on the sixth and ninth, and Bec Jeffers on the 14th. Jeffers also won longest drive, and Robyn Downs was closest to the squiggly line.

The Labour Day Weekend Tournament concluded on Monday with a Stableford competition sponsored by the estate of Kath Erwin, a Hill Top member for many years.

John Hayward won the men’s event with 38 points on a count-back from James Peck while Tony Andrews was third with 37 points, also on count-back. Hayward scored no points on the fourth hole and turned with just 15 on the front nine. He rectified that on the back nine, however, with three pars and a total of 23 points.

NTP trophies went to Lou Villani, Bill Ashcroft, Tristan Zito and Jacob Chessels who also won the jackpot. Line-balls went to scores of 33 on count-back.

Larysa Phillingham continued with her winning form, having won the prestigious Mary Lally Summer Cup only last week, by scoring 38 Stableford points to win by one from Jan Coe. Lee Andrews was third with 36, and balls went to scores of 34 and better. Marg Barker, Judy Trimble, Robyn Downs and Jan Coe were the NTP trophy winners.

Midweek: Ian Elders was back to his winning ways on Tuesday with a round of 78-12-66 that won the stroke competition by seven shots. He had six pars on the front nine holes and another six on the back, and the double-bogey seven on the par-5 seventh hole was his only real blemish. Peter Hutton was runner-up with 73, Jeff Baker won NTP, and consolation balls went to Bruce Gross 74 and Bob Hunter 75.

Barry Dennis won Thursday’s stableford competition with 38 points off a 15 handicap and topped off a good day by winning NTP. In the ball run-down, John Dickinson had 35, Jeff Baker 34, Bob Wildes and Garry Reese 33.

Mat Langley Twilight: Brian Coe won on Thursday with 28, Mick Downs was runner-up with 29 and Michael Mulcahy won NTP. In the ball run-down, Sam German had 29.5; John Rennie 30; John Owen, John Mapson and Alex Howson 30.5; Jack Mark 31; Jeff Huddle and Rocco Barca 31.5; and Scott Perry, Lou Villani, Geoff Coolahan and Bryan Miller 33.5.

Coming events: There is night golf on Thursday starting at 7.30 pm, with online bookings required. Davrod will sponsor Saturday’s par competition for men and women.

Shocker: Brendan Spittles offered to buy a drink for every golfer who could better his score on Saturday as part of his sponsorship. Dave Cornwall did his best to increase the list of beneficiaries on their last hole when he pointed out a ball in the grass that Brendan took to be his. But no, it was not his and after hitting the wrong ball, Brendan failed to score on that hole but still came in with 37 points, beaten by only five starters. He also won the jackpot on the ninth and saved himself a tidy sum there.